NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Related
#4. New Orleans Saints
- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 38, New Orleans Saints 35 - Date: Dec. 7, 1980 This game was a harbinger of the 49ers' imminent dynasty—five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995. With his team trailing 35-7 at halftime, Joe Montana earned the nickname "Joe Cool" when he calmly led them through a four-TD second half to tie the game before a field goal settled it in OT. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history at the time, unmatched for another 33 years.
#6. Atlanta Falcons
- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 - Date: Feb. 5, 2017 The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom Brady look bad as they led 25-3 by the third quarter. But there's a reason Brady is considered the greatest QB of all time: He led the Pats to a 28-28 tie with 58 seconds left and then a win in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.
#9. Cincinnati Bengals
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 When the Bengals blew a lead to lose by 3 points in the 2022 Super Bowl, some long-retired Bengals watching the game on TV must have experienced some deja vu. The same thing happened when the team faced the Oilers 43 years earlier—and in a more dramatic fashion because they wasted a 24-0 lead. Even worse, the Bengals did it at home in OT and sunk to an 0-4 record.
#14. New York Giants
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38 - Date: Jan. 5, 2003 Leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, it sure looked like the Giants were going to squash the Niners. But QB Jeff Garcia and star receiver Terrell Owens propelled San Francisco to 25 straight points, and a mishandled snap on the final play of the game—when Giants kicker Matt Bryant hoped to nail a 41-yard FG—sealed the deal.
Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns.
#31. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Blown lead: 18 points - Final score: Seattle Seahawks 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21 - Date: Nov. 8, 1981 Terry Bradshaw's 90-yard pass play and Franco Harris' touchdown run highlighted the Steelers' first four scores, which gave them a solid advantage of 21-3. But the Seahawks proved that you can win "small" with less-famous stars. Their 24 unanswered points while shutting out the Steelers included a Jim Zorn to Dan Doornink touchdown pass and two 1-yard scoring runs by Theotis Brown.
#22. Green Bay Packers
- Blown lead: 22 points - Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28 - Date: Oct. 12, 1952 It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6 lead after three quarters. What did they do about it? How about four straight fourth-quarter scores, capped by a game-winning FG—a much bigger comeback than the current Rams displayed in the 2022 Super Bowl, though this was only a regular-season game attended by 21,000. (112 million saw the comparatively "small" Super Bowl win.)
#26. Chicago Bears
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 35, Chicago Bears 28 - Date: Oct. 18, 1953 Three straight first-quarter TDs by the Bears—including a TD pass and three extra-point boots by QB/kicker George Blanda—put the Niners in a 21-0 hole. But then the "Joes" (neither named Montana) slipped on their racing cleats. Three TD runs by Joe Perry and a 60-yard TD sprint by Joe Arenas made for a pleasant trip home from Chicago to San Francisco.
#10. Dallas Cowboys
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30 - Date: Oct. 2, 2011 QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's defense stepped up with three interceptions. Lions defenders scampered for two pick-sixes, and a third interception set up Matt Stafford's game-winning TD with 1:39 left in the game—a hint of what he would do a decade later at the 2022 Super Bowl.
#11. Denver Broncos
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Denver Broncos 31 - Date: Nov. 24, 2013 Peyton Manning, whose Broncos were Super Bowl-bound in 2013, threw a TD pass midway through the second quarter to give the Broncos a 24-0 lead. But Tom Brady found his favorite targets, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, in the end zone to bring the Patriots all the way back to an eventual win in OT. At least Manning can take comfort today in knowing that he tops Brady for the most NFL fourth-quarter comebacks in history, even though Brady played 22 seasons to Manning's 17.
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 - Date: Nov. 8, 1987 When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St. Louis Arch. Their lead was 28-3. But four unanswered fourth-quarter TDs, including a 24-yard defensive fumble return by Niko Noga, turned Cardinals fans' frowns upside down.
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled...
#5. Los Angeles Chargers
- Blown lead: 27 points - Final score: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30 - Date: Jan. 14, 2023 In this AFC Wild Card contest, things were shaping up perfectly for the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Austin Ekeler ran for two first-half scores and the Charger defense intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times en route to a 27-0 lead. With 24 seconds before halftime, though, Lawrence's nine-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram breathed some life into the home team. Lawrence tossed three more touchdowns in the second half and Riley Patterson drained a 36-yard field goal as time expired to complete a seemingly improbable comeback.
#15. San Francisco 49ers
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, San Francisco 49ers 27 - Date: Dec. 4, 1977 It was 12 degrees (minus-two if you count the wind-chill factor) in Minnesota's Metropolitan Stadium five years before Minnesotans opened their first indoor stadium, which should have favored the home team. But it didn't look that way when the 49ers were relishing a 24-0 lead in the third quarter. Vikings QB Tommy Kramer apparently just needed to warm up, though, because he then unleashed four TD passes, including a game-clinching 69-yard pass play to Sammy White.
#18. Cleveland Browns
- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30 - Date: Nov. 10, 1991 It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he coached for five seasons before his current 22-year run with the Patriots, surrendered a 23-0 second-quarter lead to the arm of Jim McMahon (three TD passes) and the foot of Roger Ruzek (four FGs). Even worse for Belichick: The collapse came at home and against a QB (McMahon) who was only starting because Randall Cunningham was sidelined by a torn ACL.
#2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans)
- Blown lead: 32 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38 - Date: Jan. 3, 1993 This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of a team's collapse. The Oilers quieted the Buffalo crowd of 75,000 by grabbing a 35-3 lead by the third quarter. But four Frank Reich TD passes, three of which went to favorite receiving target Andre Reed, saw the Bills stampede back from playoff oblivion. Bills fanatics had screamed their lungs out by the time a field goal ended it for the most improbable NFL comeback ever.
#12. Houston Texans
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31 - Date: Jan. 12, 2020 Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' defense went to work. A series of turnovers inflicted by KC defenders and subsequent TD passes by Mahomes—including three in a span of just three minutes—led to KC's romp as they scored 51 points to Houston's 7 in the final three quarters.
#20. Miami Dolphins
- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: New York Jets 40, Miami Dolphins 37 - Date: Oct. 23, 2000 One number jumps out from the stat line for this game: 30. That's how many points the Jets scored in the fourth quarter after trailing 30-7, thanks to four TD passes by Vinny Testaverde. The Giants Stadium crowd of 78,389 went nuts when John Hall kicked the game-winning FG in OT.
#21. Philadelphia Eagles
- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, Philadelphia Eagles 23 - Date: Dec. 1, 1985 The Vikings looked to be paddling against a tidal wave. The Ron Jaworski-led Eagles scored 10 in the first quarter, 10 in the second, and 3 more in the third; the Vikings scored zip. But then they exploded with four fourth-quarter TDs, including three TD passes by Wade Wilson, to shock the Eagles in front of an equally shocked Veterans Stadium crowd.
#3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44 - Date: Jan. 4, 2014 In a wild-card playoff battle, four Alex Smith TD passes put KC ahead 38-10 in the third quarter. But then the Colts galloped back to win on a 64-yard Andrew Luck TD pass play with four minutes left. The 89 points scored that day in Indy ranks third in most combined points scored in NFL playoff history.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0