ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know
It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Says Drake Follows Chrisean Rock Because He’s Infatuated With Him
He was asked about Drizzy following Chrisean on social media. The drama involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface is once again escalating online. For days, the couple has engaged in a war of words as the rapper speaks ill of Rock. He’s stated he’s glad he only has one mother of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, and this comes after Rock shared that she’s had several abortions.
Jay-Z turned down the beats to 3 of hip-hop's most famous hits of the '90s and '00s, according to a former collaborator
According to Jay-Z's former collaborator, he turned down Big Pun's "Still Not a Player, Black Rob's "Whoa!" and Mr. Cheeks' "Lights, Camera, Action!"
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Charlamagne tha God thinks Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black are on the same level as rappers, but fans disagree
"They are just two different versions of the same kid from the hood," Charlamagne said of Kendrick and Kodak.
thesource.com
Joe Budden Teases Melyssa Ford Over Her Ex Flo Rida Winning $82 Million in Court
Last week, rapper Flo Rida won his lawsuit against Celsius, the energy drink company, awarding him $82 million in damages. Many people around the industry congratulated the “Low” rapper. One person, in particular, seemed to surface online after the news. His ex-girlfriend, Melyssa Ford, was trending. The two...
Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Returns to Streaming Services
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking album “The Chronic,” the album will be re-released by its original distributor, Interscope Records, and will return to all major streaming services Wednesday (Feb. 1). The re-release of the acclaimed work will be accompanied by a special Chronic merch collection which will be available on www.interscope.com. The album was removed from streaming services after Snoop Dogg acquired the catalog of Suge Knight’s Death Row Records, which originally released the album in 1992. Snoop’s album ‘Doggy Style’ was also removed but has not yet returned. Dr. Dre. says, “I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home...
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Future’s ‘Wait for U’ Featuring Drake and Tems Wins Song of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Future has won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The honor was given on Monday (Jan. 30) for his track “Wait for U" featuring Tems and Drake. ATL Jacob handled the production alongside FNZ, Tejiri Akpoghene,1SRAEL and Sonic Major, who all combined to flip Tems' "Higher" into a Rap&B smash. The track—a heart-sinking masterpiece about staying down—was the lead single to Pluto's latest album I Never Liked You. Both the record and the project climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts, respectively. Additionally, the song has already been certified 3x platinum in less than a year of being out.
Jinger Duggar Relates to Britney Spears Following Duggar Family’s ‘Cult-Like’ Upbringing
Jinger Duggar Vuolo says she "can relate" to the #FreeBritney movement that called for the end of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship. Speaking to Page Six, the former reality TV star opened up about the "Free Jinger" movement fans created in the late 2000s when she appeared on the Duggars' TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting.
Trae Tha Truth Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people. And the people voted the Houston rapper-philanthropist Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. When it comes to openhanded efforts, the Houston rapper puts his money, time and effort where his mouth is. Trae Tha Truth is known to lend a helping hand when needed and 2022 was no different. His super hero-like efforts know no bounds, whether he's paying for gas for 100 random strangers during his Trae Day Weekend or helping an elderly woman who was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home.
Woman Says She Was Surrogate for ‘Terrible’ Celebrity Who Trashed Her Miscarriage on TV
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
