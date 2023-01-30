Read full article on original website
Local schools allow college students to substitute teach that have certain requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the national teacher shortage still causing school districts across Central Illinois to struggle with staffing, new requirements now allow college students to substitute teach. We spoke with District 186 in Springfield and the Ball-Chatham school districts today. They both said they are still struggling...
Illinois DCFS offers college scholarships to current and former youth in care
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is currently accepting applications for the 2023 DCFS Scholarship Program. Through the program, a minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year, with four awards reserved for the children of veterans.
Police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — All police recruits in Illinois are now required to take a course that's designed to improve their investigation tactics in an effort to prevent innocent people from being sent to prison. The Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Avoidance course was first developed by University of Illinois...
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
Maren Morris to headline at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy-winning, Platinum-certified, and CMA award-winning artist Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair. Morris will perform on Saturday, Aug. 19. Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops,...
Illinois State Museum returning to pre-pandemic hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Museum (ISM) returning to pre-pandemic hours, effective Wednesday. After nearly three years of reduced operating hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its flagship facility in Springfield and its Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown will return to pre-pandemic operating hours. "We are thrilled to...
Central Illinois High School Basketball Scoreboard: January 31st
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday January 31st High School Basketball Scoreboard. Have a score update? Tweet Sports Director Dante Furco on twitter, @DanteFurco.
