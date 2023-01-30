ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Willamette Week: Portland's declining population

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s population is on the decline after decades of growth. This past year, Portland State University reported Multnomah County lost more than 2,300 people, a trend we’ve been seeing since 2020. Experts say the problem may no longer just be the pandemic, but the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

OMSI hosts film on Buffalo Soldiers to kick off Black History Month

PORTLAND, Ore. — Feb. 1 kicks off Black History Month, and to recognize it, Comcast sponsored a screening at OMSI of an award-winning documentary. "Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts" was directed by Dru Holley of Vancouver. The story of the Buffalo Soldiers covers historical complexities focusing on Black...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road

PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man fatally stabbed near Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. — The person who was killed in a stabbing near the Portland Art Museum on Tuesday night has been identified as a 34-year-old man. According to Portland Police, Jonathan D. Bennett was fatally stabbed just before 11 p.m. on January 31 in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

SWAT in standoff with armed man on rural Clark County property

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A SWAT team is trying to get a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after he fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance, a Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said there doesn’t appear to...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

