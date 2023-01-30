Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Willamette Week: Portland's declining population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s population is on the decline after decades of growth. This past year, Portland State University reported Multnomah County lost more than 2,300 people, a trend we’ve been seeing since 2020. Experts say the problem may no longer just be the pandemic, but the...
KATU.com
No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
KATU.com
Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video
PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
KATU.com
OMSI hosts film on Buffalo Soldiers to kick off Black History Month
PORTLAND, Ore. — Feb. 1 kicks off Black History Month, and to recognize it, Comcast sponsored a screening at OMSI of an award-winning documentary. "Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts" was directed by Dru Holley of Vancouver. The story of the Buffalo Soldiers covers historical complexities focusing on Black...
KATU.com
Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
KATU.com
Portland City Council unanimously approves new policy on surveillance tech transparency
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council passed a new ordinance to be more transparent with the way it uses surveillance on people. The city's Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said the ordinance, which was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday, is to help protect people's privacy. The...
KATU.com
Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road
PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
KATU.com
Portland officer who leaked false info accusing Hardesty of hit-and-run reinstated
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the Portland Police officers who leaked information that falsely implicated former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run crash back in March of 2021 has been reinstated. Portland police cleared Hardesty in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Portland Police Association, Brian Hunzeker...
KATU.com
Man stabbed to death in front of Portland Art Museum
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a stabbing in Downtown Portland late Tuesday night, police say. Law enforcement responded to a stabbing call at the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue, in front of the Portland Art Museum, shortly before 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Her? Elderly Portland woman with cognitive issues reported missing
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 91-year-old Portland woman was reported missing after she was last seen Wednesday night, and police are asking for your help in bringing her home safe. Mina Spakman, 91, of Portland was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at her home on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
KATU.com
Driver comes forward after tow truck operator hit, injured on I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they found the person who struck and injured a tow truck driver along Interstate 84 westbound in Portland early Sunday morning. The injured tow truck driver was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home, police said. According to officials, the hit-and-run...
KATU.com
Public invited to testify in Portland City Council surveillance technology ordinance
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council is set to hear testimony on a proposed Surveillance Technology ordinance, and is inviting locals to participate. As explained by the City Council, this ordinance would direct the Smart City PDX program to:. Coordinate citywide privacy and information-protection work in partnership with...
KATU.com
Police identify man fatally stabbed near Portland Art Museum
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person who was killed in a stabbing near the Portland Art Museum on Tuesday night has been identified as a 34-year-old man. According to Portland Police, Jonathan D. Bennett was fatally stabbed just before 11 p.m. on January 31 in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue.
KATU.com
Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe
OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
KATU.com
Portland Fire responds to laundry fire on the "Breeze," no damage and no injures reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Fire tells KATU that a fire began in the laundry room on the bravo deck of the ship named the Breeze. The 636-foot-long vessel had just been loaded with 37,000 tons of wheat. The Breeze's crew performed the initial fire attack before Portland Fire...
KATU.com
Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
KATU.com
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
KATU.com
SWAT in standoff with armed man on rural Clark County property
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A SWAT team is trying to get a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after he fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance, a Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said there doesn’t appear to...
KATU.com
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
KATU.com
Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County
DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
Comments / 0