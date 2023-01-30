ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FOX2Now

Missouri’s largest man-made lake called ‘most underrated’

KSNF/KODE — Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state’s many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, “Onlyinyourstate.com,” claims there’s one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
MISSOURI STATE
Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company

ST. LOUIS –The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with bunkers has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture unto itself. With Russia threatening to use nuclear bombs in Ukraine, some Americans are ramping up their efforts to prepare for the worst. One Missouri company is helping to meet the needs of “Doomsday preppers.”
MISSOURI STATE
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former reality TV personality faces 10 charges related to illegal deer hunting in Kalamazoo County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said 55-year-old Scott Meisterheim was arraigned earlier this month on three counts of transporting/possessing untagged antlered white-tailed deer, two counts of breaking the limit of white-tailed deer, two counts of using another person’s hunting license, two counts of hunting white-tailed deer without a license, and one count of taking a white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Texas winter storm forces postponement of NBA game in Detroit

(The Hill) – The NBA announced its Wednesday night contest between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons had been postponed due to inclement weather in the Texas area, leaving the Pistons’ team stranded. “Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable...
DETROIT, MI
Illinois Treasurer announces online Unclaimed Property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1 by announcing a virtual unclaimed property auction next week. One hundred lots are up for grabs, including rare coins and jewelry. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore...
ILLINOIS STATE
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) – You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during...
ILLINOIS STATE
