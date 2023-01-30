Read full article on original website
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called ‘most underrated’
KSNF/KODE — Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state’s many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, “Onlyinyourstate.com,” claims there’s one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
The Space Shuttle Columbia disaster: How NASA honored the astronauts with a memorial on Mars
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – It’s been 20 years since the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas, killing all seven astronauts on board in a disaster that marked one of our space program’s darkest days. Rick D. Husband (commander), William C. McCool (pilot), David Brown (mission specialist), Laurel...
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company
ST. LOUIS –The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with bunkers has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture unto itself. With Russia threatening to use nuclear bombs in Ukraine, some Americans are ramping up their efforts to prepare for the worst. One Missouri company is helping to meet the needs of “Doomsday preppers.”
CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across 11 states
(NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to stop using a brand of artificial tears that could be behind dozens of infections across the U.S. The CDC says lab and epidemiological evidence have tied the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears to a multi-state cluster...
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former reality TV personality faces 10 charges related to illegal deer hunting in Kalamazoo County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said 55-year-old Scott Meisterheim was arraigned earlier this month on three counts of transporting/possessing untagged antlered white-tailed deer, two counts of breaking the limit of white-tailed deer, two counts of using another person’s hunting license, two counts of hunting white-tailed deer without a license, and one count of taking a white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours.
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time
ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
Texas winter storm forces postponement of NBA game in Detroit
(The Hill) – The NBA announced its Wednesday night contest between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons had been postponed due to inclement weather in the Texas area, leaving the Pistons’ team stranded. “Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable...
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – For 6-year-old Mason Stonehouse, money was no object last weekend. The youngster somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice. But that’s just some of what Mason ordered.
Local aviation enthusiast reacts to final Boeing 747 unveiling
For more than 50 years, Boeing’s 747 has been one of the most iconic airplanes.
Marijuana lounges could be rolling into St. Louis County
Cannabis cafés may soon become a reality in some parts of unincorporated St. Louis County.
Illinois Treasurer announces online Unclaimed Property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1 by announcing a virtual unclaimed property auction next week. One hundred lots are up for grabs, including rare coins and jewelry. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore...
Some Missouri dispensaries may start selling recreational marijuana Friday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Adults in Missouri could be able to start buying recreational marijuana as soon as Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that’s when it will begin approving requests from marijuana dispensaries to convert their medicinal licenses to recreational licenses. Dispensaries are...
Man arrested for stealing $200K worth of construction equipment
A man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of construction equipment, and some cars, is now behind bars.
Missouri launches website to help prevent suicide among Veterans, service members, and their families
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Governor’s Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families has launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in preventing suicides. The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the...
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) – You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during...
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
Flip-flop felonies: Man wanted in south county car, credit card thefts
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for a flip-flop wearing man accused of stealing a car and using stolen credit cards in south St. Louis County. The crimes date back to Jan. 6, 2023. St. Louis County Police say the man is accused of stealing a car in the 6000 block of Lemay Ferry Road at an undisclosed time.
Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court
Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims.
