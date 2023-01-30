ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures

By Hailey Dunn
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.

Although temperatures will be cold enough Monday night for the Multnomah County’s “cold weather alert,” officials said temperatures will not drop low enough for what’s considered the “ shared severe weather threshold ” which prompts the opening of weather shelters. Instead, the county said outreach workers will be handing out winter gear.

Multnomah County tells KOIN 6 News the decision to open warming shelters is made by both county and City of Portland officials. The shelters are staffed and supported jointly as well.

“Staff met with the National Weather Service for a briefing this morning. The low temperature overnight has a very low chance of reaching 25 degrees, and in the small chance it does reach that temperature, it’s not expected to stay that low for four hours or more,” a county spokesperson said. “We also expect no precipitation and little wind chill.”

Head of WNBA to join panel in Portland as push for a Rose City team continues

Multnomah County told KOIN 6 that four people were treated for hypothermia over the weekend.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay freezing through early Thursday morning.

Washington County

Shelters will remain open until 10 a.m. Tuesday .

  • The Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro
    Accessible by TriMet route numbers 57
  • Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St, Beaverton
    Accessible by TriMet route numbers 52, 76, and 78

Clackamas County

  • Zoar Lutheran Church, 190 SW Third Ave., Canby
    Allows dogs on leash and other small pets
    To remain open until 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Father’s Heart Street Ministry, 603 12th St., Oregon City
    To remain open until 9 a.m. Tuesday

Those looking to keep warm during the day are urged to visit a public library.

Clark County

A severe weather alert was issued through Thursday, Feb. 2.

  • Living Hope Church, 2711 NE Andresen Rd, Vancouver
    No pets are allowed.
    Open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Refuel Washougal at Washougal Community Center, 1681 C Street, Washougal
    Open from 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Brrr: Three more freezing nights ahead for Portland

During daytime hours, officials suggest county residents visit local libraries to stay warm.

Clark County residents looking to stay warm can call the Homeless Housing Hotline at 360.695.9677.

Comments / 45

Michelle Warner Nesbitt
3d ago

I think it's messed up that they are closing the warm shelter. When its going to be 25 tonight 28 tomorrow night and 29 on Wednesday night.

Reply(1)
18
Spidey
3d ago

Seriously? How about those that made this foolish decision sleep outside tonight? Would you want your kids or family members without shelter? It would not be a big deal to keep the shelters open a day or two longer. Shame on you!

Reply(4)
17
Lori Clure
2d ago

Man, this is BS!! Since when did, "Predicting," the weather become an absolute? Handing out, "Winter Gear?" How are you going to get it to everyone who needs it? You don't know who may need it and where they are. Oh or are they to come to you? Well, that's hysterical considering most don't have internet capabilities to find the information. It's going to be freezing for a few more days and nights. I'd love to see any of you who made this decision to come out in the freezing cold and stay out there with only gear to keep warm with, if warm at all! That won't keep them warm!! The only thing that'll keep them warm is, 'Getting Out Of The Cold!!"

Reply(1)
10
