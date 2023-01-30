Read full article on original website
Maine Man Woken Up to House Fire By His Dog, He Escapes But The Dog Dies Saving Him
This is literally the definition of bittersweet. This story is both absolutely incredible and yet overwhelmingly devastating. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is alive this morning because his dog alerted him to his house being on fire. And, thanks to his amazing pup, even though his house completely burned to the ground, he's alive to tell the tale.
Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need
This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
Crews respond to fire at Gifford's plant in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews responded to the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Hathaway Street in the processing room of the plant, according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page. Eight additional fire crews alongside Skowhegan Fire...
Bangor man pleads guilty to stealing firearm from pawn store in Lincoln
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man faces up to a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty in a Bangor court Thursday for stealing a firearm from a licensed firearms dealer in Lincoln. Court records show Jonathan Birtz, 39, stole a .380 caliber pistol in July 2021 from Main Street Pawn...
Two residents at Bangor jail charged in alleged drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine — Two Penobscot County Jail residents face charges in connection with an alleged drug smuggling case. Corrections officers responded to a "medical event" around 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19 within the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Three female residents of the...
New York man faces sentencing after illegally possessing firearm in Maine
BANGOR, Maine — A New York man faces up to a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty Thursday in a Bangor court to illegal firearm possession during a traffic stop in Augusta. Court records show Camby Wilson, 22, "knowingly possessed a firearm during a March 2022 traffic stop in Augusta,"...
Crews respond to fire at Colby College biomass plant early Wednesday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — Shortly before 3:30 a.m., Waterville fire units responded to the Colby College Physical Plant at 400 Mayflower Hill Drive for a report of a fire alarm activation, a news release from the Waterville Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon. When the first fire unit arrived at the...
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
Juveniles accused of stealing alcohol, assaulting officers in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say minors are continuing to break the law in Rockland. They’ve reportedly been stealing alcohol and assaulting officers. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Hannaford in town for a report of shoplifting. While issuing a summons to an adult, police say...
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
Police arrest 15-year-old in connection with Mt. Blue shooting threat
FARMINGTON, Maine — A 15-year-old is facing charges after a school shooting threat was made at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington on Monday. Police were able to "identify and locate the source of the second incident" made at Mt. Blue High School on Monday, Farmington Police Department Chief Kenneth Charles told NEWS CENTER Maine in an update.
Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director
The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
Orland residents vote 'yes' to new $4M fire station
A proposal for a new fire station in Orland slated to cost $4 million was passed on Wednesday. Orland residents took to the voting booths at the Orland Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposal made by the town's fire department.
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
Two men from England plead guilty to interference on flight diverted to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of interference and assault in connection with an international flight that was diverted to the Bangor International Airport in January. Two men from Manchester, England pleaded guilty on Thursday in Bangor at the U.S. District Court on charges stemming...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
Shooting threat, bomb threat close Maine high school
FARMINGTON, Maine — School was canceled at Mount Blue High School in Farmington Tuesday, after multiple threats were made against the campus Monday. The campus was immediately evacuated, according to a post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page, which also specified that all students and staff were safe.
