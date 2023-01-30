This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.

BANGOR, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO