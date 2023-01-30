ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need

This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire at Gifford's plant in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews responded to the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Hathaway Street in the processing room of the plant, according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page. Eight additional fire crews alongside Skowhegan Fire...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WMTW

Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WPFO

Juveniles accused of stealing alcohol, assaulting officers in Rockland

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say minors are continuing to break the law in Rockland. They’ve reportedly been stealing alcohol and assaulting officers. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Hannaford in town for a report of shoplifting. While issuing a summons to an adult, police say...
ROCKLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]

How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director

The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty

WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold

Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Shooting threat, bomb threat close Maine high school

FARMINGTON, Maine — School was canceled at Mount Blue High School in Farmington Tuesday, after multiple threats were made against the campus Monday. The campus was immediately evacuated, according to a post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page, which also specified that all students and staff were safe.
FARMINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy