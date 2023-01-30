Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five finalists are hoping to win the title, which will be announced tomorrow night, Feb. 2. We’ve been introducing you all week to those impressive young people, and tonight, you meet Shamiyah Miller, a young lady out to prove that following your dream can start at any age.
