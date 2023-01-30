Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Popculture
Joe Burrow Had 4 Words for Patrick Mahomes After AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just had one thing to say to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the game, and when Burrow and Mahomes met at midfield to shake hands, Burrow was heard saying "Go win it now," which led to Mahomes replying "Yes sir."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles' Autumn Lockwood Makes History as First Black Woman to Coach in Super Bowl
Autumn Lockwood to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It may be winter, but Autumn is making history. Autumn Lockwood, that is. Lockwood, an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to become the first Black woman to coach in...
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces Retirement From Baseball After 15 Seasons
An MLB pitcher who was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2015 is calling it a career. On Monday, Darren O'Day went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball after being in the league for 15 seasons. This comes after O'Day spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News
Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
Comments / 0