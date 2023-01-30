ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Popculture

Joe Burrow Had 4 Words for Patrick Mahomes After AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just had one thing to say to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the game, and when Burrow and Mahomes met at midfield to shake hands, Burrow was heard saying "Go win it now," which led to Mahomes replying "Yes sir."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News

Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
