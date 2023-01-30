Germaine Pratt apologizes to Joseph Ossai for post-game outburst: ‘I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Bills WR Stefon Diggs Likes Tweet That Takes A Dig At Josh Allen
The The Buffalo Bills high-powered offense struggled in their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. Star WR Stefon Diggs couldn’t contain his frustration. A video of the wide receiver’s fourth-quarter outburst toward QB Josh Allen quickly went viral, as did reports of him packing up his belongings and bolting from the locker room after the game.
Why is Josh Allen Not on the NFL Pro Bowl Roster?
The 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster has been set ahead of this weekend's activities. Additionally, AFC Pro Bowl replacements have been named as well, and there are a lot of them.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Yardbarker
Colts: 4 Perfect Quarterback/Head Coach Combinations
The Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search is entering the final stages of development, as the team has (seemingly) narrowed down the search to seven candidates. Here is the list of qualified candidates for the job within that final list of seven:. This list is certainly different than what we could...
Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings
Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.
DeMeco Ryans Was Asked About Choosing Texans Over Broncos
In the weeks leading up to the end of the regular season, many around the NFL expected Sean Payton to be the hottest name among the available head coaching candidates, with teams perhaps fighting one another to hire him. Payton has indeed landed another job, being hired by the Denver Broncos on ...
Report: Texans interview Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator
One would not expect the Houston Texans to look for another New England Patriots assistant to bring to Space City, but that could be the case with new coach DeMeco Ryans. According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator position.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction,
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
Yardbarker
Texans interested in 49ers defensive coach Cory Undlin
Undlin joined head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff in 2021. He has defensive coordinator experience, serving in the role with the Detroit Lions in 2020. Before that, he spent time in various roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots. Undlin has been coaching in the NFL since 2004.
Caesars Ohio promo code scores can’t-miss bonus for NBA, college hoops
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer for this weekend is giving bettors an opportunity to go big on any game....
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Cavaliers, NBA Thursday $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the Cavaliers host the Grizzlies on an action-packed evening in the NBA, score $200 in bonus bets through our exclusive...
What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are once again watching the playoffs from home, including Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. So, how close are the Browns to the teams who competed this weekend? It’s one of the questions our Football Insider subscribers had on Monday’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: bet NBA, college hoops with new player bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on any basketball matchup this weekend and prepare for the Super Bowl with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo offer. Click...
Inside the Browns’ 2023 salary cap: Numbers to know and players to watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL’s salary cap will raise to $224.8 million this season, a record and a swift recovery from the COVID years. What does this mean for the Browns?. First, we need to know what their cap number will be. Unused cap space can be rolled over to the following year to increase the amount of cap a team has and the Browns will roll over a league high $27,587,123 to this year. Sure, it would have been nice if some of that would have gone to, say, a defensive tackle last season, but you can’t change the past.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch for free (2/2/23)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the national television spotlight on Thursday night when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Also,...
Seahawks have 2 iDL in PFF's top 32 grades for 2022 season
Most folks expect the Seahawks to use their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft on an interior defensive lineman. The main reason was Seattle’s issues defending the run during the 2022 season. While it was a team failure, the interior rotation got a lot of the flak for their issues against the run.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $3,000 no-sweat bet for Grizzlies-Cavs, NBA Thursday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors can use the new FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for a massive no sweat bet. This offer has increased in...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1k first bet offer for Cavs-Grizzlies, NBA Thursday night
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can unlock the BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer by creating an account through our links. Click here to apply...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0