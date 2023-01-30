ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Germaine Pratt apologizes to Joseph Ossai for post-game outburst: ‘I wasn’t a great teammate in that moment’

By Michael Niziolek, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Bills WR Stefon Diggs Likes Tweet That Takes A Dig At Josh Allen

The The Buffalo Bills high-powered offense struggled in their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. Star WR Stefon Diggs couldn’t contain his frustration. A video of the wide receiver’s fourth-quarter outburst toward QB Josh Allen quickly went viral, as did reports of him packing up his belongings and bolting from the locker room after the game.
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Colts: 4 Perfect Quarterback/Head Coach Combinations

The Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search is entering the final stages of development, as the team has (seemingly) narrowed down the search to seven candidates. Here is the list of qualified candidates for the job within that final list of seven:. This list is certainly different than what we could...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions offensive line snubbed in final PFF rankings

Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote about how if they remained healthy for the most part, the Detroit Lions could end up with a Top 5 offensive in the entire NFL. Well, according to the DVOA rankings from Football Outsiders, the Lions ended up with the No. 5 ranked offense in the league. One of the main reasons why I believed Detroit's offense would be so good in 2022, and why they were very good in 2022, is the play of their offensive line. In my opinion, Detroit had a Top 3 offensive line in the NFL in 2022, but Pro Football Focus disagrees as they have them slotted at No. 8 in their final rankings.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

DeMeco Ryans Was Asked About Choosing Texans Over Broncos

In the weeks leading up to the end of the regular season, many around the NFL expected Sean Payton to be the hottest name among the available head coaching candidates, with teams perhaps fighting one another to hire him. Payton has indeed landed another job, being hired by the Denver Broncos on ...
DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Texans interested in 49ers defensive coach Cory Undlin

Undlin joined head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff in 2021. He has defensive coordinator experience, serving in the role with the Detroit Lions in 2020. Before that, he spent time in various roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots. Undlin has been coaching in the NFL since 2004.
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Inside the Browns’ 2023 salary cap: Numbers to know and players to watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL’s salary cap will raise to $224.8 million this season, a record and a swift recovery from the COVID years. What does this mean for the Browns?. First, we need to know what their cap number will be. Unused cap space can be rolled over to the following year to increase the amount of cap a team has and the Browns will roll over a league high $27,587,123 to this year. Sure, it would have been nice if some of that would have gone to, say, a defensive tackle last season, but you can’t change the past.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy