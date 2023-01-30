Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral forum: Garcia in the hot seat defends his reputation
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and Congressman Chuy Garcia defended his reputation for political honesty Wednesday night. "Just because you swim with sharks, as long as you know who sent you to represent and fight for them, you don't become a shark," Garcia said. Garcia spoke at a forum a...
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
fox32chicago.com
Pastor Corey Brooks scores $8M donation to combat Chicago crime
Pastor Brooks is known as the rooftop pastor in Chicago. Brooks is working tirelessly to fight crime in Chicago and build a youth center for community kids. This week McCormick donated $8 million to the cause. Now, Brooks is just $6.5 million away from his goal of $35 million needed to begin the construction.
cwbchicago.com
Woman gets probation for defacing memorial to slain Chicago police officer Ella French
Chicago — The woman who vandalized a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French at the Thompson Center has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge, according to court records. Anna Kochakian, 27, initially faced a felony count of criminal damage to a memorial,...
fox32chicago.com
Spa worker stabbed, critically wounded by patron in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed and critically wounded while working at a spa Wednesday night in Brighton Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 35-year-old was stabbed several times in the neck and wrist by a patron around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate pledges to boost publicly-funded, privately-run charter schools
CHICAGO - The city is just 26 days away from the Chicago mayoral election. On Thursday, one of the candidates revealed his plan to improve the city's educational system. Candidate Paul Vallas is pledging to boost publicly-funded, privately-run charter schools. In recent years, charter schools have fallen out of favor...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by unknown person in Washington Heights alley, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in an alley on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say the male victim was in the alley in the 800 block of W. 101st Street when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim...
Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
fox32chicago.com
3 transported from Cook County Jail to area hospitals for possible drug overdoses: CFD
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were transported from the Cook County Jail to area hospitals for probable drug overdoses Wednesday night, the Chicago Fire Department said. It is unknown at this time the condition of the individuals. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
blockclubchicago.org
Ja’Mal Green Vows To Expand City’s Tax Base And Hold Cops Accountable — And He’s Not Worried About The Polls
CHICAGO — At 27 years old, community activist Ja’Mal Green has never held political office and, if elected, would be the youngest mayor in Chicago’s history. So what is his response to those who think he might be a little bit “too green” to run a city with a $16 billion budget?
fox32chicago.com
Armed man arrested outside Kane County Judicial Center
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
fox32chicago.com
Hinsdale agrees to pay $800K to settle housing discrimination lawsuit
HINSDALE, Ill. - The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with Hinsdale over housing discrimination. The village has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from its refusal to allow a sober living home for people recovering from addiction, which violated the Fair Housing Act.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to Logan Square residence
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to a residence in Logan Square Thursday afternoon. According to Chicago police, a person barricaded themselves inside a residence in the 2800 block of North Harding. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments
CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
