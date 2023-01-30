ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox32chicago.com

Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral forum: Garcia in the hot seat defends his reputation

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and Congressman Chuy Garcia defended his reputation for political honesty Wednesday night. "Just because you swim with sharks, as long as you know who sent you to represent and fight for them, you don't become a shark," Garcia said. Garcia spoke at a forum a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pastor Corey Brooks scores $8M donation to combat Chicago crime

Pastor Brooks is known as the rooftop pastor in Chicago. Brooks is working tirelessly to fight crime in Chicago and build a youth center for community kids. This week McCormick donated $8 million to the cause. Now, Brooks is just $6.5 million away from his goal of $35 million needed to begin the construction.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Spa worker stabbed, critically wounded by patron in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed and critically wounded while working at a spa Wednesday night in Brighton Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 35-year-old was stabbed several times in the neck and wrist by a patron around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed man arrested outside Kane County Judicial Center

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hinsdale agrees to pay $800K to settle housing discrimination lawsuit

HINSDALE, Ill. - The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with Hinsdale over housing discrimination. The village has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from its refusal to allow a sober living home for people recovering from addiction, which violated the Fair Housing Act.
HINSDALE, IL
fox32chicago.com

SWAT responds to Logan Square residence

CHICAGO - SWAT responded to a residence in Logan Square Thursday afternoon. According to Chicago police, a person barricaded themselves inside a residence in the 2800 block of North Harding. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments

CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
CHICAGO, IL

