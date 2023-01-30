Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
CA democrats talk about new gun restriction laws
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California democrats make stricter gun laws, in the wake of several mass shootings in the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke hosted a conference Wednesday, to talk about public safety. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to strike down the restrictive concealed-carry laws as unconstitutional.
Bakersfield Now
Gov. Newsom calls out Fresno County D.A. during gun legislation news conference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference on Wednesday with Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), other legislative leaders, and gun safety advocates, to announce new efforts to advance gun safety legislation. During the question and answer part of the news conference,...
Bakersfield Now
Newsom pushing price gouging penalty, some say it'll do more harm than good
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom released a new statement after the five major oil companies reported their record profits. Newsom said that while these record profits were made , Californians paid record high gas prices. The two top companies that reaped the most were Exxon and Chevron, with...
Bakersfield Now
PG&E offers customers $4,000 rebate for pre-owned EV purchases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —As California continues its journey to go green, companies are also doing their part. Pacific Gas and Electric just announced that qualifying residential customers can receive up to $4,000 when they purchase or lease a pre-owned electric vehicle. In September of 2020, Gov. Gavin newsroom announced...
Comments / 0