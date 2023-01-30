ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairnbrook, PA

Blood drive to be held in memory of Cairnbrook resident

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Cairnbrook woman who passed away after her battle with cancer is being honored by her friends and family.

The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, in memory of Joyce Lane, 66, of Cairnbrook, at the American Red Cross Donor Center in Johnstown.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. -2:30 p.m. You can make an appointment by visiting the Red Cross Blood donation website and entering the code LANE. You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Lane passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her treatment required numerous blood transfusions and Lane was extremely grateful for those who donated to help save her life.

Lane’s family, friends and coworkers from Fockler Family Medicine invite the community to give blood in her honor. They describe Lane as a “kind, loving and giving person.”

“She never hesitated to step up when asked and most of the time she did not need to be asked,” Lane’s coworker said. “What better way to pay tribute to someone who gave so much.”

