Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Joshua McConnell, 35, is wanted by East Moline police for three counts of aggravated battery. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, McConnell is 6-foot, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, call...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police ask for help to identify person who stole mail
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a person they say stole mail including a passport and birth certificate. According to Moline police, an unknown person around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, stole a piece of mail out of a mailbox in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
KBUR
Burlington Police Department: woman arrested for robbery
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.
KWQC
Mt. Pleasant woman arrested on robbery charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday. The Burlington Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man being assaulted and bleeding from the face at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street. Police found the...
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
977wmoi.com
Lock Up Your Personal Belongings, Garages, Homes, and Vehicles
Theft unfortunately is constantly out there and on the rise. Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer encourages everyone to lock up their personal items along with their vehicles, garages, and homes:
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
KWQC
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
KCJJ
Suspect accused of harassing, threatening IC woman after he’s found sleeping in her apartment building’s laundry room
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say harassed an Iowa City woman over the course of a week last month. 43-year-old Benjamin Hayes of Longfellow Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:15 Tuesday morning. Police found Hayes sleeping in a laundry room inside a Cross Park Avenue apartment building at 3:30 Tuesday morning. Investigators say he gave them the fake name, “David Jones”, a made-up date of birth, and he claimed he lived on the first floor of the building. Police determined his true identity when he provided his real social security number and ID.
KWQC
Woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal Rock Falls stabbing
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls woman was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Nichole Elesser, 48, must serve 100% of the sentence but will receive credit for 1,144 days already served in Whiteside County Jail, according to court records. Once she is released, she will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
An Iowa teen was arrested after sharing a fake cancer journey on social media to steal $37,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, said police
A subsequent search of Russo's residence apparently turned up an IV pole with a feeding pump as well as a wig.
Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie
Police who searched the apartment of 19-year-old college student Madison Russo allegedly found a wig, an IV pole and nausea pills prescribed for a relative In October 2022, 19-year-old Iowa college student Madison Russo opened up about the devastating cancer diagnosis she said she'd received eight months earlier. "I feel like I've been rocked to my soul, and right now, everything is kind of uncertain," the Bettendorf resident told the North Scott Press about purportedly being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at such a young age. "I just want...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
YAHOO!
Three forged checks bounce for over $1,000 in merchandise from Menards in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 worth of goods was reported stolen from a Menards in Galesburg after a series of forged checks were used to purchase power tools. According to a Galesburg police report, a manager of the Menards located at 2891 Veterans Drive told an officer on Jan. 26 that three male subjects had come into the store on three different occasions and purchased items from the store using checks that all had the same names on them.
KCJJ
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
KWQC
Rock Island Police accepting applications
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is accepting police officer applications. “Not only is law enforcement an extremely rewarding career, but the city of Rock Island is a great place to work with a diverse population and strong community ties,” said Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi. “If you’re looking for a career that helps make the community safer and stronger, then policework is for you.”
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Department Warning Residents of Scammers Reaching out by Phone Impersonating Law Enforcement
The Monmouth Police Department has become aware that out of state scammers are targeting certain individuals in the Monmouth area. These scammers will identify themselves as officers from local law enforcement. If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be from the Monmouth Police Department telling you that a form of electronic payment for an alleged court violation is required of you, do not send a payment. Agents of law enforcement do occasionally call individuals, but no agency will ever ask for payment over the phone. We will also never ask for social security numbers or bank account numbers over the phone. If anyone has any questions or concerns pertaining to scams, please contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383.
Comments / 4