Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know
It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Jim Jones Denies Beating Up Freddie Gibbs During Very Entertaining Interview
Jim Jones is denying any knowledge of being involved in an altercation with Freddie Gibbs back in 2021. On Jan. 28, Jim Jones was a guest on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's FlipDaScript podcast, during which Capo was asked to address the reports that his crew and Freddie Gibbs' crew got into a fight at Prime 112 restaurant on Miami's Ocean Drive.
Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
Kid Cudi Thinks Drake Is Corny, Consequence Says
Kid Cudi thinks Drake is a cornball, according to Consequence. On Jan. 27, The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel shared a segment of their full interview with Kanye West frequent collaborator Consequence who recounted an encounter he witnessed between Cudi and Drake during a dinner for one of Ye's birthday's.
Flavor Flav Says He Spent $2,400 a Day Buying Drugs for Six Years Straight
For a six-year period, Flavor Flav was spending $2,400 a day on his drug habit. The Public Enemy member made the revelation on a new episode of the Off the Record podcast, which originally debuted on Jan. 25. During the talk, the "911 Is a Joke" rapper spoke about being at his darkest times of addiction.
Lil Wayne Announces Welcome to Tha Carter Tour
Lil Wayne is hitting the road on a headlining tour for the first time in four years. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Lil Wayne announced the dates for his upcoming Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation. Beginning on Tues., April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minn., the tour will make 28 stops, hitting cities across North America, including shows in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more before closing out in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Sat., May 13. The last time Wayne was on a headlining to was The Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Tour in 2019.
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch
Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Kodak Black Shows Up Late to Show, Offers to Pay Venue to Perform for Fans
After Kodak Black showed up late to a recent show, the Florida rapper offered to pay the venue in order to perform for his fans. On Sunday (Jan. 29), Kodak Black was set to perform alongside Future, Jeezy and Babyface Ray at Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena in a show presented by iconic Motor City radio station, 97.9 WJLB. When Yak reportedly arrived at the venue much later than expected, the "Walk" rhymer was allegedly denied the chance to perform. In the video clip below, Kodak Black can be seen pleading with the concert's organizers and even offering to pay for the opportunity to hit the stage.
Mustard to Pay Ex-Wife $19,000 a Month in Child Support, She Wanted Over $80,000 – Report
Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have reportedly completed their divorce settlement, with the hit-making producer being ordered to pay $19,000 a month in child support. Mustard and Chanel have been going back and forth in court over a child support payment amount in the wake of their 2022 divorce. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), RadarOnline published a report stating Mustard and Chanel have come to an agreement for an amount, with the former couple informing the court of their decision on Tuesday (Jan. 31). Chanel was reportedly seeking $82,628 per month for their three children, according to the report, and looking to get an additional $35,000 a month in spousal support, per a prenuptial agreement. She was also reportedly seeking $40,000 in lawyer fees.
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Trae Tha Truth Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people. And the people voted the Houston rapper-philanthropist Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. When it comes to openhanded efforts, the Houston rapper puts his money, time and effort where his mouth is. Trae Tha Truth is known to lend a helping hand when needed and 2022 was no different. His super hero-like efforts know no bounds, whether he's paying for gas for 100 random strangers during his Trae Day Weekend or helping an elderly woman who was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home.
Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York
When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0