ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
pahomepage.com

PA live! 2.2.2023 Butterflies

Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Financial 'rescue' for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Marywood offers mentoring workshop for local students. Marywood offers mentoring workshop for local students. Brain disruption caused by early screen time. KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser sure to strike up fun

PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michelle and Nour from Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA. Michelle and Nour talk about BBBS’s upcoming signature fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake. Bowl for Kids’ Sake brings people together to have fun with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs

Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs. Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Making a candle at The Gleeful Candle

The full process of making a candle at The Gleeful Candle plus specials for Valentine's Day!. The full process of making a candle at The Gleeful Candle plus specials for Valentine's Day!. ‘SkiText’ Comes to the Poconos | Eyewitness News …. 'SkiText' Comes to the Poconos | Eyewitness News...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Brain disruption caused by early screen time

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of life for so many of us. But a new study out warns of the dangers of getting your hands on them at a young age. Brain disruption caused by early screen time. KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton landmark Coney Island celebrates 100 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local business in Lackawanna County is celebrating 100 years of serving its community. The sizzling of a grill is a sound that has echoed throughout Coney Island of Scranton for a century. Brendan Bell has been the owner of the restaurant for nearly ten years. He’s the third family […]
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum …. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Financial 'rescue' for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Unusual weather in January. Marywood offers mentoring workshop for local students.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Healthy Living: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and according to a study released last year, late-stage cervical cancer appears to be on the rise. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and according to a study released last year, late-stage cervical cancer appears to be on the rise. Woman struck by car...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Truck crashes into garage near Giant's Despair

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash in a Luzerne County neighborhood and more questions about what can be done to reduce or even prevent these crashes. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/truck-crashed-into-a-garage-on-giants-despair/. Truck crashes into garage near Giant’s Despair. WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A firefighter’s motto is “to serve” others. With the help of his parents, one fallen firefighter in Lackawanna County is still helping his fellow brothers every day on the job. Stephen Sunday was a Scranton firefighter who died of COVID in 2020. While he’s been gone for two years, he’s […]
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building

Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building. Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building. Sister cynical after killer agrees to help find 2005 …. A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005, agreeing as part of a deal to help investigators find her body. (Feb. 1, 2023)
RED LION, PA
pahomepage.com

Johnson College opening in the Hazleton area

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Financial...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

“Irate” man scratches woman over shrimp

KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.” Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after […]
SUNBURY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy