Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon.
It happened on Interstate 680 southbound near the Market Street exit. Multiple lanes were blocked.
The cars involved were towed away, but police are unsure of injuries.
