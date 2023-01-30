ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07x6jD_0kWSnafu00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened on Interstate 680 southbound near the Market Street exit. Multiple lanes were blocked.

Report: One arrested after 30+ crowd ‘smoking, drinking’ inside Sheetz

The cars involved were towed away, but police are unsure of injuries.

Traffic should be back to normal in the area.

WFMJ.com

Crash snarls I-680 traffic in Youngstown

A traffic accident backed up traffic along the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in Youngstown Thursday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. near the Glenwood Avenue exit. 21 News crews at the scene observed at least three cars involved in the accident and two children being taken...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ambulances sent to two-car crash on Youngstown's South Side

An overnight crash in Youngstown sent some people to the hospital. Just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday, police and first responders were called to a two-car crash at Firnley and Idora Avenues. Firefighters on the scene called for at least two ambulances to take as many as three people to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Semi accident snarls traffic near Hubbard's Truck World

Authorities are temporarily closing the southbound lanes of North Main Street near Truck World in Hubbard so a tow truck can remove a semi trailer. Dispatchers tell 21 News that a car and a tractor trailer hauling aluminum rails were involved in a crash along Route 62 near the Interstate 80 overpass at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Boston murder suspect in Youngstown

A man wanted for murder in Boston, Massachusetts was located and arrested in Youngstown. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took 56-year-old Dwight Watson into custody Thursday afternoon. Boston Police say Watson was involved in an altercation where he he stabbed the victim in the neck, killing them.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Masury man dies after I-80 hit-and-run

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. One lane of traffic was shut down along eastbound Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township as authorities investigate a body found along the highway at around 7 a.m. by a passerby who first spotted a shoe on the road.
MASURY, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP: One taken to hospital after five-car crash in Cortland

Bazetta Township Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department responded to a five vehicle, injury crash on State Route 5, south of State Route 305 on January 31, 2023 around 12:45 PM in Trumbull County. Angel D. Stringer, 51, was operating a 2012 Nissan Altima northeast on State Route 5...
CORTLAND, OH
wqkt.com

Wadsworth woman killed in head-on crash

A head-on collision this week in Norton claimed the life of a Wadsworth woman. The crash took place Monday morning, on State Route 21. Police say a northbound vehicle crossed over the median into the southbound lanes at around 7am and struck a southbound vehicle. 64-year old Cynthia Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At the time of the crash, the area was under a winter weather advisory because of a mix of snow and ice on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
WADSWORTH, OH
