"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
NBC Philadelphia
A Side Hustle That ‘Feels Like a Paid Vacation': These 20-Somethings Make Money Ice Skating Through Europe and Asia
When Lila Werner quit her job to become a professional ice skater, she didn't do it for cash. She did it for a paid trip to Saudi Arabia. This winter, the 27-year-old — who previously worked as an experiential coordinator for companies like Dell in Austin, Texas — was paid 5,000 euros (roughly equivalent to $5,450) for seven weeks of skating, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
NBC Philadelphia
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Found Hovering Over Northern US, Officials Say
The government has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and they have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. “The United States government has detected and...
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon Told Lawmakers It Wouldn't Build Storm Shelters in Warehouses After Fatal Collapse
Amazon won't build storm shelters in its warehouses after lawmakers called on the company to adopt more stringent emergency-preparedness measures in the wake of a deadly building collapse. Six workers were killed in December 2021 at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado ripped through the building. The victims...
NBC Philadelphia
Could Fungal Pandemic Behind ‘The Last of Us' Apocalypse Actually Happen? Experts Weigh In
Yes, the fungus that causes a zombie apocalypse in the hit HBO show "The Last of Us" does actually exist, but could the scenario in which it mutates to infect humans actually happen?. The new show has been making waves as its popularity has soared since its debut just a...
NBC Philadelphia
World Baseball Classic Tickets: Here's How Much They Cost and Where Fans Can Buy Online
The 2023 World Baseball Classic is right around the corner and four cities are getting ready to host the excitement. Taichung, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami will be the home of the 2023 WBC, which runs from March 8 through March 21. The action returns this year as the previous edition...
NBC Philadelphia
Fanatics to Start Livestreamed Shopping of Trading Cards, Collectibles
Nick Bell, previously Snap's global head of content and partnerships, will lead Fanatics' new trading cards livestreamed shopping business. Livestreamed shopping is growing in the U.S. thanks to efforts from retailers like Amazon, eBay and Walmart, but still pales in popularity compared to Asia. The sports platform company, which recently...
NBC Philadelphia
What Is Ayahuasca and Why Are People Turning to Psychedelics for Mental Health Treatments?
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic tea whose roots go back hundreds of years to ceremonial use by Indigenous groups in the Amazon region. It's widely used in South America where it is legal in several countries, including Peru and Brazil. But in the United States, it remains illegal because the brew contains the psychedelic N, N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT.
NBC Philadelphia
General Motors Doesn't Expect Significant U.S. Production of EVs Until Second Half of Year
DETROIT – When General Motors launched the GMC Hummer EV in 2021, the automaker touted it as a new benchmark for its vehicle development time, but the production and sales pace of the truck have been anything but that. The Detroit automaker only sold 854 of the vehicles in...
