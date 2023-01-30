ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
NBC Philadelphia

A Side Hustle That ‘Feels Like a Paid Vacation': These 20-Somethings Make Money Ice Skating Through Europe and Asia

When Lila Werner quit her job to become a professional ice skater, she didn't do it for cash. She did it for a paid trip to Saudi Arabia. This winter, the 27-year-old — who previously worked as an experiential coordinator for companies like Dell in Austin, Texas — was paid 5,000 euros (roughly equivalent to $5,450) for seven weeks of skating, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.
NBC Philadelphia

Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Found Hovering Over Northern US, Officials Say

The government has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and they have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. “The United States government has detected and...
NBC Philadelphia

Fanatics to Start Livestreamed Shopping of Trading Cards, Collectibles

Nick Bell, previously Snap's global head of content and partnerships, will lead Fanatics' new trading cards livestreamed shopping business. Livestreamed shopping is growing in the U.S. thanks to efforts from retailers like Amazon, eBay and Walmart, but still pales in popularity compared to Asia. The sports platform company, which recently...

