A unique new restaurant is coming to downtown Stoughton in the form of Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, according to a report from the Stoughton Courier Hub. The eatery, located at 183 W. Main St., will provide options for people who can’t eat certain types of food due to food allergies and intolerances or personal choices. According to the application for a conditional use permit for the site, “At Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, such people would have a safe place to eat where they would not have to worry about cross contamination, and they can eat healthy versions of their favorite foods.”

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO