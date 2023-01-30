Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
ibmadison.com
Middleton health care startup expands to La Crosse
Pivotal Health, a Middleton-based, technology-enabled, health care delivery company, has expanded its clinician house call services to the La Crosse Metro area. The company now offers its services in the Madison, Milwaukee, and La Crosse metro areas. Founded in late 2020 by Sal Braico, Pete Johnson, and Dr. Andrew Culp,...
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
ibmadison.com
UW Credit Union robbed for 2nd time in a week
The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at a UW Credit Union branch on the city’s north side, according to a statement. The UW Credit Union on Northport Drive was robbed around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This is the second time in a week the credit union has been targeted. It was also robbed on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 9:56 a.m.
ibmadison.com
Verona businesses partner for shopping/shipping concept
Postal Connections, part of the Nationwide PackageHub network, is collaborating with JNJ Gifts, a small minority, women-owned business in Verona, to offer a new “Shop-In-Shop” concept that combines shopping with shipping into one experience, according to a report from the Verona Press. In its 200 E. Verona Ave....
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
ibmadison.com
Maple Syrup Fest returns after 3-year hiatus
The Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s Maple Syrup Fest returns to Monona after a three-year break. Maple Syrup Fest is a free, family-friendly event that offers a blend of indoor and outdoor activities. Stations throughout the nature center grounds lead visitors through the history and science of maple syruping in Wisconsin and beyond. Visitors will learn when and how to tap trees for sap, can sample real Wisconsin maple syrup, and test their skills at identifying the real deal. Maple ice cream sundaes will be available for a fee.
ibmadison.com
On jobs and economic growth, state lawmakers share interest in what works
Based on what the average citizen might read or hear, many people may expect the Wisconsin Legislature’s return to work in the Capitol to be dominated by partisan wrangling — whether such friction is necessary or not. While plenty of issues can sharply divide Democrats and Republicans, there...
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ibmadison.com
Black Cat Cafe & Gallery comes to Stoughton
A unique new restaurant is coming to downtown Stoughton in the form of Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, according to a report from the Stoughton Courier Hub. The eatery, located at 183 W. Main St., will provide options for people who can’t eat certain types of food due to food allergies and intolerances or personal choices. According to the application for a conditional use permit for the site, “At Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, such people would have a safe place to eat where they would not have to worry about cross contamination, and they can eat healthy versions of their favorite foods.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
ibmadison.com
Monona Terrace, Madison Public Libraries seeking submissions for new exhibits
Monona Terrace is seeking submissions to its 2023 sculpture exhibition, according to a report from WKOW ABC-27. The exhibition will feature five sculptures from regional artists whose work will “engage visitors and complement the organic architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright’s glass-centric facade.”. Four of the sculptures will be...
ibmadison.com
Porchlight in need of men’s coat donations amid cold weather
With the recent dangerously cold temperatures, Porchlight’s Emergency Shelter for Men is seeking donations of men’s winter coats sizes large and above, according to a report from Channel3000. Two hundred forty-eight people came into the shelter on Tuesday night, one of the highest numbers Porchlight has seen this...
