NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

#4. New Orleans Saints
- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 38, New Orleans Saints 35 - Date: Dec. 7, 1980 This game was a harbinger of the 49ers' imminent dynasty—five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995. With his team trailing 35-7 at halftime, Joe Montana earned the nickname "Joe Cool" when he calmly led them through a four-TD second half to tie the game before a field goal settled it in OT. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history at the time, unmatched for another 33 years.
#1. Indianapolis Colts
- Blown lead: 33 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36 - Date: Dec. 17, 2022 The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back in the second half as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw...
#16. Seattle Seahawks
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a dispiriting 34-10 deficit early in that quarter to within three points of the lead. A rushing TD in the fourth quarter finally put Denver over the top in this Mile High Stadium game, prompting befuddled Seahawks players to wonder whether to blame themselves or the altitude.
#6. Atlanta Falcons
- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 - Date: Feb. 5, 2017 The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom Brady look bad as they led 25-3 by the third quarter. But there's a reason Brady is considered the greatest QB of all time: He led the Pats to a 28-28 tie with 58 seconds left and then a win in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.
#29. New York Jets
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 35, New York Jets 30 - Date: Oct. 3, 1993 Behind 21-0, it looked like things couldn't go any worse for the Eagles—that's when QB Randall Cunningham broke his leg, sending him out of the game. But QB backup Bubby Brister brought them all the way back. When Jets QB Boomer Esiason threw a pick-six late in the game, defender Eric Allen returned it 94 yards for a score to clinch the unlikely victory for Philly.
Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns.
#31. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Blown lead: 18 points - Final score: Seattle Seahawks 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21 - Date: Nov. 8, 1981 Terry Bradshaw's 90-yard pass play and Franco Harris' touchdown run highlighted the Steelers' first four scores, which gave them a solid advantage of 21-3. But the Seahawks proved that you can win "small" with less-famous stars. Their 24 unanswered points while shutting out the Steelers included a Jim Zorn to Dan Doornink touchdown pass and two 1-yard scoring runs by Theotis Brown.
#13. New England Patriots
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 27 - Date: Dec. 15, 1974 Don Shula was regarded by many as the NFL coaching GOAT in the pre-Belichick 1970s as he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973. It appeared he would suffer a rare loss in this 1974 game, however, as Miami trailed 24-0 in the second quarter. But four Dolphins TDs and two Dolphins field goals later, Shula's team prevailed.
#28. Minnesota Vikings
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24 - Date: Dec. 24, 1995 Hoping to make the playoffs, the Vikings took a 24-3 lead in this Christmas Eve game. But the Bengals roared back, assisted by two straight field goal misses by Minnesota kicker Fuad Reveiz, to put coal in Minnesota's stocking with a loss that foiled their postseason dreams.
