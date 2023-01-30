ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 restaurants get near-perfect health inspections in Bradenton, Palmetto, University Park

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation or otherwise raise concern due to food safety and cleanliness issues.

But over the past several years, readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code , which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

Here are the restaurants and other food businesses that recently got perfect marks (no violations) or near-perfect marks (only a few minor violations) in Manatee County. These inspections were conducted between Jan. 3-27, 2023.

3 Keys Brewing & Eatery , 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

American Honey Creamery and Coffee Co. , 4919 96th St. E., Palmetto

Arby’s , 9610 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Asolo , 7590 Commerce Court, Sarasota (No violations)

Culver’s , 3515 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Del Flaco , 1304 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Dunkin’ , 11015 S.R. 64, Bradenton

First Watch , 8306 Market St., Bradenton (No violations)

Fusión Sushi & Pho , 3118 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

IHOP , 5427 14th St. W., Bradenton

KFC , 525 First St. E., Bradenton

Last Call Sports Bar & Grill , 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

Maws Place , 1707 First St. E., Bradenton (inside Red Barn Flea Market)

McDonald’s , 11150 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Mexiperu Kitchen y Algo Más , 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (Inside Oneco Farmers Market) (No violations)

Outback Steakhouse , 4510 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Panera Bread , 1520 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Pizza Hut , 6383 Manatee Ave. W. #301, Bradenton

PopStroke , 195 University Town Center Dr, Sarasota (No violations)

Raining Berries , 8512 Cooper Creek Blvd. #104, University Park

Regal Oakmont , 4801 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Rico’s Pizzeria , 5408 26th St. W., Bradenton

Slim Chickens , 14675 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton (No violations)

Steak ‘n Shake , 106 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Taco Bell , 5410 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Taqueria del Valle , 2103 Ninth St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe , 13232 S.R. 64, Bradenton (No violations)

Wendy’s , 5411 14th St. W., Bradenton

Wendy’s , 5420 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Wingstop , 3553 First St. E., Bradenton

Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings , 6591 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.

