New Orleans, LA

NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

By Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laMQ1_0kWSmnBY00

Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

#4. New Orleans Saints

- Blown lead: 28 points- Final score: San Francisco 49ers 38, New Orleans Saints 35- Date: Dec. 7, 1980This game was a harbinger of the 49ers' imminent dynasty—five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995. With his team trailing 35-7…
#1. Indianapolis Colts

- Blown lead: 33 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36- Date: Dec. 17, 2022The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota…
NFL: Super Bowl LV

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
#19. Los Angeles Rams

- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Green Bay Packers 35, Los Angeles Rams 23- Date: Sept. 12, 1982Green Bay coach Bart Starr must have made one heckuva fiery halftime speech in the locker room because the team that entered…
#16. Seattle Seahawks

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34- Date: Sept. 23, 1979QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a…
#22. Green Bay Packers

- Blown lead: 22 points- Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28- Date: Oct. 12, 1952It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6…
#31. Pittsburgh Steelers

- Blown lead: 18 points- Final score: Seattle Seahawks 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21- Date: Nov. 8, 1981Terry Bradshaw's 90-yard pass play and Franco Harris' touchdown run highlighted the Steelers' first four scores, which gave them a solid advantage of 21-3.…
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28- Date: Nov. 8, 1987When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St.…
#12. Houston Texans

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31- Date: Jan. 12, 2020Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes…
#10. Dallas Cowboys

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30- Date: Oct. 2, 2011QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's…
