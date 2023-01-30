NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
#4. New Orleans Saints
- Blown lead: 28 points- Final score: San Francisco 49ers 38, New Orleans Saints 35- Date: Dec. 7, 1980This game was a harbinger of the 49ers' imminent dynasty—five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995. With his team trailing 35-7…
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts before kick off against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) greets fans prior to an AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Matt Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
Former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers over $5 million in offset compensation he claims he's owed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial…
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
#1. Indianapolis Colts
- Blown lead: 33 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36- Date: Dec. 17, 2022The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota…
Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy to call plays in 2023
It's official: Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.
NFL: Super Bowl LV
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here…
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos
Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; The busts of 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer and Bobby Beathard on display at the Pro Football Hall…
#19. Los Angeles Rams
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Green Bay Packers 35, Los Angeles Rams 23- Date: Sept. 12, 1982Green Bay coach Bart Starr must have made one heckuva fiery halftime speech in the locker room because the team that entered…
#16. Seattle Seahawks
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34- Date: Sept. 23, 1979QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a…
#22. Green Bay Packers
- Blown lead: 22 points- Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28- Date: Oct. 12, 1952It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6…
#31. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Blown lead: 18 points- Final score: Seattle Seahawks 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21- Date: Nov. 8, 1981Terry Bradshaw's 90-yard pass play and Franco Harris' touchdown run highlighted the Steelers' first four scores, which gave them a solid advantage of 21-3.…
Will Aaron Rodgers Be On The Move This Offseason?
Kevin and Donnie discuss if they believe Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to leave the team this offseason.
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28- Date: Nov. 8, 1987When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St.…
#12. Houston Texans
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31- Date: Jan. 12, 2020Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes…
#10. Dallas Cowboys
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30- Date: Oct. 2, 2011QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's…
