ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozrah, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut groundhog predicts early spring

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Though Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil may have prognosticated six more weeks of winter, Connecticut is expecting an early spring!. This is according to Connecticut's official state groundhog, Chuckles XI. Chuckles made his yearly debut at the Lutz Children’s Museum on Thursday, Feb. 2, to continue the long-standing...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Family forced out by house fire in Wethersfield

Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 2...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut

Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

Underground fire in Hartford manholes under investigation: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as Hartford police and firefighters investigate an electrical fire underground in the city's manholes, police confirmed with FOX61 on Thursday afternoon. Crews were on the scene where smoke was coming out from several manholes, but...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
WTNH

New Britain approves marijuana warehouse despite neighbor opposition

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A marijuana cultivation site was approved Tuesday in New Britain after a packed meeting where dozens of neighbors voicing their opposition. The New Britain Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved CCC Construction’s application to turn a former Webster Bank resource center on Slater Road into a cannabis warehouse.  “They voted to approve […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Man dies in ATV crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Conn — A man has died after being involved in an ATV crash in Plymouth Wednesday evening. Plymouth police said at 6:18 p.m., Litchfield County Dispatch (LCD) received a 911 call reporting an unknown medical emergency in the area of Hancock Court. Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance and Plymouth Police went to the scene and while en route, LCD got information that a male was involved in an ATV crash.
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
Seacoast Current

Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times.
MAINE STATE
NBC Connecticut

Middletown's Arrigoni Bridge to Be Featured on USPS Stamp

The Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown will be featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps. The bridge is one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps that will be available for purchase this year. The stamps will be available for purchase in bulk. People will be able to buy either coils...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy