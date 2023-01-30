Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
Connecticut groundhog predicts early spring
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Though Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil may have prognosticated six more weeks of winter, Connecticut is expecting an early spring!. This is according to Connecticut's official state groundhog, Chuckles XI. Chuckles made his yearly debut at the Lutz Children’s Museum on Thursday, Feb. 2, to continue the long-standing...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Family forced out by house fire in Wethersfield
Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 2...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
'Gentle giant' | East Hartford man killed in hit and run remembered by family and friends
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The friends and family of an East Hartford man who was killed in a hit-and-run held a vigil for him Wednesday evening at the site of the crash. "George Tetteh-Quarshie was a brave man. Very brave, very courageous, always ambitious," said Joyce Addo of Windsor.
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
tourcounsel.com
Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut
Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
Underground fire in Hartford manholes under investigation: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as Hartford police and firefighters investigate an electrical fire underground in the city's manholes, police confirmed with FOX61 on Thursday afternoon. Crews were on the scene where smoke was coming out from several manholes, but...
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
New Britain approves marijuana warehouse despite neighbor opposition
NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A marijuana cultivation site was approved Tuesday in New Britain after a packed meeting where dozens of neighbors voicing their opposition. The New Britain Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved CCC Construction’s application to turn a former Webster Bank resource center on Slater Road into a cannabis warehouse. “They voted to approve […]
Man dies in ATV crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Conn — A man has died after being involved in an ATV crash in Plymouth Wednesday evening. Plymouth police said at 6:18 p.m., Litchfield County Dispatch (LCD) received a 911 call reporting an unknown medical emergency in the area of Hancock Court. Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance and Plymouth Police went to the scene and while en route, LCD got information that a male was involved in an ATV crash.
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
Women to the rescue! Manchester female firefighters fulfill a first responder first
MANCHESTER, Conn. — It hadn’t happened in over 125 years, until last Sunday, that’s when three female firefighters in the Manchester Fire Department became part of the same engine company on the same shift. "It’s really exciting, it shows progress, it’s something to celebrate and we are...
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times.
NBC Connecticut
Middletown's Arrigoni Bridge to Be Featured on USPS Stamp
The Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown will be featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps. The bridge is one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps that will be available for purchase this year. The stamps will be available for purchase in bulk. People will be able to buy either coils...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0