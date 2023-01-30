Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul To Spend Almost $500 Million To Fight Gun Violence In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has included a hefty chunk of change in her 2024 budget to battle gun violence in New York State. It's no secret that New York, just like most of the rest of America, has a problem with guns. We have seen multiple mass shootings around the country in the past few weeks and it doesn't seem to be getting better. Kids are getting their hands on guns and shooting teachers, classmates, relatives, and friends. I hate to say it, but it seems like Americans are becoming numb to gun violence and the destruction it causes to communities and families.
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
Here are the 7 poorest cities in New York.
New York's massive budget surplus gives Hochul money to spend
Hochul is benefiting from an $8.7 billion surplus thanks to higher-than-expected tax revenue to fund projects and programs to appease a wide variety of constituencies.
State will fund Cuomo’s private counsel in ‘Trooper 1′ lawsuit
Albany, N.Y. — The New York attorney general’s office on Wednesday notified a state Supreme Court justice that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will have private counsel paid by the state in his defense of a lawsuit filed by a State Police investigator who accused him of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching her.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Don’t have a cow, Eric! Elise Stefanik bucks Mayor Adams, wants chocolate milk offered in all schools
This puts a whole new wrinkle in the school choice debate. Upstate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is proposing a federal law that would require all schools to offer chocolate or other flavored milk in addition to regular milk — in a not-so-subtle jab at health fanatic Mayor Eric Adams, who thinks the sugar-laden dairy product is bad for kids. “Let our New York students drink chocolate milk!” a defiant Stefanik, the No. 4 House Republican, told The Post. “Our dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country work hard to produce nutritious milk for our communities,” she said. “Any effort of...
Hochul’s budget proposal allocates $337M to stem gun violence
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal will include allocating more than $337 million to fund programs that are intended to help stem gun violence, including youth employment and gang prevention programs. The governor’s spending proposal, which would increase overall spending by more than $110 million...
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
New Year, New Aggressive Strategy By State Conservative Party
New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard “Jerry” Kassar is a political insider unlike anyone else in politics today. Kassar, 63, lives in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. In 1995, he was appointed by Governor George Pataki and confirmed by the state Senate to be a commissioner on the Interstate Environmental Commission. This was the beginning of a 38-year legislative career in which he held several senior staff positions in the Assembly (Republican) minority. In 2003, Kassar joined the central staff of the Senate (Republican) majority, and in 2004 he was appointed as chief of staff to Senator Martin Golden, a position Kassar held until his retirement in December of 2018. (Kassar also received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pace University.)
wshu.org
Politics, state constitution square off in New York chief judge stalemate
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is confronting one of her first major tests after winning a full term in November. Her pick for the state’s new chief judge, Hector LaSalle, is being opposed by a coalition of progressive groups — and crucially, more than a dozen Democrats in the state Senate. After the Judiciary Committee rejected the pick, Hochul suggested she could go to court in an attempt to force the full Senate to vote on the nomination. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins warns against that path. For more on the pick, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre, who has been following the twists and turns on his New York Court Watcher website.
NY Governor vetoes changes to wrongful death law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have allowed wrongful death lawsuits to include claims for emotional damage, a change that could have led to much bigger payouts for fatal accidents and deadly medical errors. The bill, which had strong bipartisan support...
Hochul’s rocky rollout roils fellow Democrats
The Democrat promised to build an administration of the best and brightest in the fallout of the toxic culture that led to her predecessor’s downfall.
Court strikes another major blow to New York’s cannabis rollout
A federal judge denied motions to drop an injunction that bars New York from issuing conditional dispensary licenses in five regions, extending uncertainty surrounding the program in particular, and state cannabis markets in general. The Tuesday decision is the latest action in a lawsuit filed against the state by Variscite...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
nystateofpolitics.com
Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted
If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Child shooting deaths in New York reignite debate over criminal justice reform plan
New York Republicans and Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul have introduced new criminal justice reform plans amid backlash over a rise in gun violence.
Hochul’s all-electric building plan would ban gas stoves in new houses, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
NY Democrats cite ‘gaps’ in bail reform crime stats as reason they won’t change
ALBANY — Repeat offenders are wreaking havoc in New York City and elsewhere — but Democrats maintain a lack of good statistics is obscuring any clear analysis of their criminal justice reforms nearly four years in. And that, they claimed at a hearing Monday, makes it impossible to scale back any of their reforms, which have been criticized as soft on crime. “There are troubling gaps that sometimes make it difficult to get an accurate picture of what is happening in the criminal justice system,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey told state lawmakers. “Analyzing crime data is a complex topic, but I...
