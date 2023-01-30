Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
fox4news.com
2 Fort Worth officers hospitalized after patrol car was hit by 18-wheeler
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth police officers were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after their patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler that lost control on the icy roads. The officers were responding to an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20, when they stopped to...
Jack-knifing 18-wheeler hits Fort Worth police vehicle with officer in it
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Fort Worth police officers were taken to a hospital after a jack-knifing 18-wheeler struck a patrol vehicle on Interstate 20 early Thursday, officials said. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Interstate 20, at I-20 and West Loop 820 in...
Report: Man that killed Carrollton cop was driving with cruise control at 88mph
On October 18, Steve Nothem became the first Carrollton Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a car driven by 82-year old Phillip Parker of Carrollton
fox4news.com
Man arrested after threatening to blow up TCU campus during standoff, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man who reportedly threatened staff at TCU, before causing a standoff and threatening to blow up the campus. This incident started just after 9 a.m., when Forth Worth PD’s SWAT team was called about someone who was reportedly making threats to TCU staff.
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
Missing Woman Who Found Out Boyfriend Was Married Found Dead in a Grave
A newly released arrest affidavit is shining new light into the death of Kayla Kelley, who was reported missing on Jan. 11 and found dead in a field in Texas one week later. According to the document, Kelley reportedly went missing when she discovered that her boyfriend Ocastor Ferguson was married. At the time they were dating, she thought his name was Kevin.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie man arrested for girlfriend's murder
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Eric Riddley, 25, is charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly. Officers found Kelly dead inside a home on Mountain Creek Court on Saturday. They believe she was the victim of domestic...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
Fort Worth police acknowledge the help of Jeep owners helping others on the icy roads
Fort Worth police are acknowledging the help of SUV owners who’ve been helping drivers stranded on the ice in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. “Carnales Off Road” and the “North Texas Jeep Club” are just two of several groups of Jeep owners
Accused killer held in Grand Prairie where a woman was murdered over the weekend
Grand Prairie police are holding the man they accuse of killing a woman over the weekend. A woman named Yolanda Kelly was found dead at an apartment complex near Prairie Lakes Golf Course
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Surrenders on Murder Charge After Girlfriend Found Dead
Grand Prairie Police say a man is in custody on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found deceased in her home on Saturday. Eric Riddley, 25, surrendered to police at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building on Monday night, two days after his girlfriend reportedly died. Investigators said in...
Man who fatally shot Dallas police officer in 2007 faces execution on Wednesday
A man convicted of killing a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago is facing execution. His attorneys asked the court to halt the execution over claims that jurors relied on "overtly racist" stereotypes.
fox4news.com
Argyle police deliver medications after getting 911 call from iced in resident
ARGYLE, Texas - Some people who could not pick up their prescriptions because of the icy conditions got help from the Argyle Police Department. Chef Emmitt Jackson and his officers made special deliveries Wednesday. The chief said he considers it just part of their duty to serve the community. It...
fox4news.com
Dallas Zoo: Timeline of suspicious events that police are investigating
DALLAS - A string of bizarre and possibly criminal incidents at the Dallas Zoo are making international headlines, with each one more puzzling than the last. It’s not uncommon for newborn animals at the zoo to be in the news, but the zoo itself is now in the spotlight.
dallasexpress.com
Dead Maintenance Man’s Family Sues Apartment
The family of Cesar Montelongo Sr., a maintenance worker at the Clayton Pointe Apartments in Grand Prairie who was shot and killed after being mistaken for a burglar, is suing the apartment complex and the shooter. Montelongo was shot and killed by a resident while checking for burst pipes on...
Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
dallasexpress.com
Local Street ‘Takeover’ Kills Two
Two people are dead after a fatal car crash occurred during an illegal street takeover in Fort Worth. Street takeovers involve multiple people in vehicles shutting down a specific area, preventing other motorists from traveling. Takeovers usually involve motorists engaging in burnouts and doing dangerous stunts. Police responded to calls...
fox4news.com
Argyle police deliver medicine
Talk about going above and beyond. Police officers in Argyle have spent the past few days making special medication deliveries to people who were stuck at home because of the ice.
fox4news.com
Shannon Murray gets stuck while driving in Tarrant County
If you have to get somewhere today, it could be tricky. FOX 4's Shannon Murray found that out the hard way.
Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth. The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off. FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter. The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release.
Comments / 5