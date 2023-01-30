ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Execution of man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep put on hold

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The execution of an Amarillo man who killed three teenagers in their sleep was put on hold. John Balentine was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 8. But a Potter County District Court judge ruled Tuesday that Balentine's attorney was not properly notified of the warrant of execution and execution date.
Randall County Deputy Matt Mitchell named 'Deputy of the Year' 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Deputy Matt Mitchell was named the Amarillo South Rotary Randall County Deputy of the Year. The award was presented Thursday morning. Mitchell has been with the Randall County Sheriff's Office for six years. For the last four years, he's been a member of the Randall County Honor Guard. He's also part of the Randall County Gang Intelligence unit.
Hotel employee assaulted by gunman during armed robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A hotel employee was assaulted Wednesday morning by a gunman during an armed robbery. According to Amarillo police, the Extend a Suites at 3411 I-40 W was robbed around 7 a.m. A man wearing a black mask hit an employee in the head and threatened...
Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
Insurance agent becomes 2nd candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."
Crowded field: Third candidate files to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A third candidate filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Gabriel McHenry-Herrera filed his ballot application Thursday morning. The 28-year-old is an Amarillo-native. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated from Tascosa High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2018...
Amarillo pastor first to file for City Council Place 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo pastor is the first candidate to file for City Council Place 1. Margie Gonzales, an Associate Pastor at VIDA Church and Chaplain at Heal the City, filed her ballot application Monday afternoon. According to her LinkedIn page, Gonzales earn a business degree from...
Former Amarillo Globe-News publisher running for city council

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The former publisher of the Amarillo Globe-News announced his candidacy for city council. “I’m running because I love Amarillo and care about the people who live here," said Les Simpson. "It shouldn’t be hard to get the City’s attention. I want to listen and help change that. Every voice counts."
Sleet & Ice to create dangerous driving conditions Thursday

Our next round of winter weather is right around the corner. Most of the Texas panhandle is enjoying a break from winter weather Tuesday evening, but round two arrives Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Briscoe, Hall, Swisher, Childress and Cottle counties from...
SWISHER COUNTY, TX

