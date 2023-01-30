AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."

