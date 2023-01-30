Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Reward doubled for information leading to arrest in Amarillo's first homicide of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The reward was doubled for information leading to an arrest in Amarillo's first homicide of 2023. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward. Markell Davarion Dawane Toombs-Reed, 24, was shot and killed Jan. 26 in the 4100 block of South Travis Street. The...
abc7amarillo.com
Execution of man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep put on hold
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The execution of an Amarillo man who killed three teenagers in their sleep was put on hold. John Balentine was scheduled to be executed on Feb. 8. But a Potter County District Court judge ruled Tuesday that Balentine's attorney was not properly notified of the warrant of execution and execution date.
abc7amarillo.com
Randall County Deputy Matt Mitchell named 'Deputy of the Year' 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Deputy Matt Mitchell was named the Amarillo South Rotary Randall County Deputy of the Year. The award was presented Thursday morning. Mitchell has been with the Randall County Sheriff's Office for six years. For the last four years, he's been a member of the Randall County Honor Guard. He's also part of the Randall County Gang Intelligence unit.
abc7amarillo.com
Hotel employee assaulted by gunman during armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A hotel employee was assaulted Wednesday morning by a gunman during an armed robbery. According to Amarillo police, the Extend a Suites at 3411 I-40 W was robbed around 7 a.m. A man wearing a black mask hit an employee in the head and threatened...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
abc7amarillo.com
Insurance agent becomes 2nd candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."
abc7amarillo.com
Crowded field: Third candidate files to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A third candidate filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Gabriel McHenry-Herrera filed his ballot application Thursday morning. The 28-year-old is an Amarillo-native. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated from Tascosa High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2018...
abc7amarillo.com
Retired Pampa business manager running for Amarillo City Council Place 1
Another name has joined the growing list of candidates gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council, Ray White. Ray White is the second to file for City Council Place 1. White currently lives in Amarillo and has called it home for 35-years. He has been retired for the last 9 of those years.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo pastor first to file for City Council Place 1
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo pastor is the first candidate to file for City Council Place 1. Margie Gonzales, an Associate Pastor at VIDA Church and Chaplain at Heal the City, filed her ballot application Monday afternoon. According to her LinkedIn page, Gonzales earn a business degree from...
abc7amarillo.com
Law enforcement stresses caution ahead of upcoming Canadian River Sand Drags
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A well-attended event held each year in the Texas Panhandle is Canadian River Sand Drags. Off-roaders from Texas and surrounding states converge on the river, at the bridge off of HWY-287 in Potter County. Law Enforcement agencies will be on hand patrolling, should a need...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo passengers impacted by brutal ice storm hitting southern, central United states
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo passengers were impacted Tuesday by a brutal ice storm hitting parts of the South and central United States. More than 1,800 flights were canceled and many more delayed nationwide. As wintry conditions affected an area from Texas to West Virginia, FlightAware reported more than...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo honors Rick Husband on 20th anniversary of Space Shuttle Columbia disaster
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo honored Rick Husband on Wednesday, the 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster. Husband and the other six astronauts were killed when Columbia disintegrated over Texas during re-entry on February 1, 2003. During a ceremony at Rick Husband Amarillo International...
abc7amarillo.com
Former Amarillo Globe-News publisher running for city council
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The former publisher of the Amarillo Globe-News announced his candidacy for city council. “I’m running because I love Amarillo and care about the people who live here," said Les Simpson. "It shouldn’t be hard to get the City’s attention. I want to listen and help change that. Every voice counts."
abc7amarillo.com
Sleet & Ice to create dangerous driving conditions Thursday
Our next round of winter weather is right around the corner. Most of the Texas panhandle is enjoying a break from winter weather Tuesday evening, but round two arrives Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Briscoe, Hall, Swisher, Childress and Cottle counties from...
