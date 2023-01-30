ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know

It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grazia USA

Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos

Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
FLORIDA STATE
Hot 104.7

Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
ATLANTA, GA
Hot 104.7

Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos

Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Lil Wayne Announces Welcome to Tha Carter Tour

Lil Wayne is hitting the road on a headlining tour for the first time in four years. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Lil Wayne announced the dates for his upcoming Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation. Beginning on Tues., April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minn., the tour will make 28 stops, hitting cities across North America, including shows in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more before closing out in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Sat., May 13. The last time Wayne was on a headlining to was The Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Tour in 2019.
UTAH STATE
Hot 104.7

Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch

Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Hot 104.7

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Feels Wrong for Negative Impact His Music Has Had on People

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has seen the error of his ways and is working on righting his wrongs. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard released their latest cover story featuring the embattled rapper who spoke about his career, music, being on house arrest and his transformation. During the interview, Top also talked about atoning for the negative impact he feels his music has had on people.
LOUISIANA STATE
Hot 104.7

Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’

Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Mustard to Pay Ex-Wife $19,000 a Month in Child Support, She Wanted Over $80,000 – Report

Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have reportedly completed their divorce settlement, with the hit-making producer being ordered to pay $19,000 a month in child support. Mustard and Chanel have been going back and forth in court over a child support payment amount in the wake of their 2022 divorce. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), RadarOnline published a report stating Mustard and Chanel have come to an agreement for an amount, with the former couple informing the court of their decision on Tuesday (Jan. 31). Chanel was reportedly seeking $82,628 per month for their three children, according to the report, and looking to get an additional $35,000 a month in spousal support, per a prenuptial agreement. She was also reportedly seeking $40,000 in lawyer fees.
Hot 104.7

Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report

We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Hot 104.7

Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy