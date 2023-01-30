Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know
It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos
Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
Jim Jones Denies Beating Up Freddie Gibbs During Very Entertaining Interview
Jim Jones is denying any knowledge of being involved in an altercation with Freddie Gibbs back in 2021. On Jan. 28, Jim Jones was a guest on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's FlipDaScript podcast, during which Capo was asked to address the reports that his crew and Freddie Gibbs' crew got into a fight at Prime 112 restaurant on Miami's Ocean Drive.
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Lil Wayne Announces Welcome to Tha Carter Tour
Lil Wayne is hitting the road on a headlining tour for the first time in four years. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Lil Wayne announced the dates for his upcoming Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation. Beginning on Tues., April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minn., the tour will make 28 stops, hitting cities across North America, including shows in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more before closing out in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Sat., May 13. The last time Wayne was on a headlining to was The Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Tour in 2019.
SZA Squashes ‘Unfortunate’ Taylor Swift Chart Feud Rumors: ‘I’m Grateful’ (EXCLUSIVE)
According to the lyrics of her mega-smash "Kill Bill," SZA only has it out for her ex and his new girlfriend — not Taylor Swift!. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, SZA squashes the rivalry speculation that swirled after her album, SOS, dethroned Swift's Midnights album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch
Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Feels Wrong for Negative Impact His Music Has Had on People
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has seen the error of his ways and is working on righting his wrongs. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard released their latest cover story featuring the embattled rapper who spoke about his career, music, being on house arrest and his transformation. During the interview, Top also talked about atoning for the negative impact he feels his music has had on people.
TikTok User Claims He Uploads the Worst Photos Ever Taken of Celebrities to Their Wikipedias
A man on TikTok claims it's his personal mission to upload the worst, most unflattering photos of celebrities to their respective Wikipedia profiles. "Did a fan take a flash photo of you seconds after he tapped you on the back? I'm gonna upload it," user @pablogoldstein says while showing a bad photo of Luke Wilson.
Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’
Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
Mustard to Pay Ex-Wife $19,000 a Month in Child Support, She Wanted Over $80,000 – Report
Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have reportedly completed their divorce settlement, with the hit-making producer being ordered to pay $19,000 a month in child support. Mustard and Chanel have been going back and forth in court over a child support payment amount in the wake of their 2022 divorce. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), RadarOnline published a report stating Mustard and Chanel have come to an agreement for an amount, with the former couple informing the court of their decision on Tuesday (Jan. 31). Chanel was reportedly seeking $82,628 per month for their three children, according to the report, and looking to get an additional $35,000 a month in spousal support, per a prenuptial agreement. She was also reportedly seeking $40,000 in lawyer fees.
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Wins Video of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Lil Uzi Vert ended the year on a high note, dropping his latest Billboard Hot 100 hit "Just Wanna Rock." The sprightly visual for the track has earned the former XXL Freshman Video of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Released on Nov. 18, 2022, the Gibson Hazard-directed visual...
(Watch) Minnesota’s MyPillow Guy’s Hilarious Jimmy Kimmel Interview
No matter what your opinion of MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is. A business genius? Crazy election denier?, Whatever, you'd have to admit that beyond all else, he's a pretty good sport. If you watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live weeknights, you know that there is a lot of sparring between the...
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
‘Shallow’ Bride Slammed for Postponing Wedding Until Groom Gets Braces Off so He Doesn’t ‘Ruin’ Photos
A bride-to-be shared that she wants to postpone her wedding until her groom gets his braces off so he doesn't "ruin" their photos. Now, she's getting dragged on the internet for being "shallow." On Reddit, the bride shared that her fiancé, who refused to get braces as a teen because...
