Authorities in western Massachusetts are hoping an article of clothing will help crack the 1993 murder of a 10-year-old girl. The Hampden District Attorney Wednesday released photographs of a white tank top shirt with a distinctive blue, purple, and pink “Boston” graphic across the front that was discovered “in the vicinity” of where the body of Holly Piirainen was found in the woods in Brimfield.

BRIMFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO