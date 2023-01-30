Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
Woman arrested, charged for November murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman has been arrested and charged for the November 2022 murder of Angel King in Hartford, according to police. Hartford police said on Thursday that Lisa Kittrell, age 39, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued, and was charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
'Demonic' Killings Of Father, Son Earn New Haven Man 120 Years In Prison
A 55-year-old man was sentenced this week for killing a father and son in their Connecticut home back in the 1980s, officials said. Willie McFarland, of New Haven, got 120 years in prison for the murders of Fred Harris, age 59, and his son Greg Harris, age 23, inside their Hamden home in 1987, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr, announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
NBC Connecticut
Family, Friends Remember Grandfather Killed in East Hartford Hit-and-Run
At a vigil in East Hartford on Wednesday, family and friends of George Tetteh-Quarshie remembered the grandfather and member of the tight-knit Ghanaian community. “It was so devastating that somebody is crossing the street and then hit by a car,” said Irving Barnor, of the GaDangbe Association of Connecticut.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday
UPDATE: Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the...
Woonsocket woman charged with killing dad said she ‘had to do it’
The Woonsocket woman accused of killing her own father earlier this week claimed she "had to do it," according to court documents.
wamc.org
New evidence revealed in killing of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen in 1993
Authorities in western Massachusetts are hoping an article of clothing will help crack the 1993 murder of a 10-year-old girl. The Hampden District Attorney Wednesday released photographs of a white tank top shirt with a distinctive blue, purple, and pink “Boston” graphic across the front that was discovered “in the vicinity” of where the body of Holly Piirainen was found in the woods in Brimfield.
'Gentle giant' | East Hartford man killed in hit and run remembered by family and friends
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The friends and family of an East Hartford man who was killed in a hit-and-run held a vigil for him Wednesday evening at the site of the crash. "George Tetteh-Quarshie was a brave man. Very brave, very courageous, always ambitious," said Joyce Addo of Windsor.
Bristol Press
Former Bristol man charged in cold case murder in Hartford
A former Bristol man was arrested this week in a cold case murder in Hartford. Shawn Milner, 32, faces charges of murder, murder in the commission of a felony and first-degree kidnapping in the killing of Waquas “Victor” Rehman.
Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
Underground fire in Hartford manholes under investigation: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as Hartford police and firefighters investigate an electrical fire underground in the city's manholes, police confirmed with FOX61 on Thursday afternoon. Crews were on the scene where smoke was coming out from several manholes, but...
darientimes.com
Bethel woman sought protection from man accused of killing her in murder-suicide, records show
BETHEL — The woman killed in a murder-suicide had a court order protecting her from the man officials say killed her Tuesday night inside a Reservoir Street home. Traci-Marie Jones, 52, was the victim of a homicide and Lester Jones, 58, died by suicide, the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday. They both died of gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Several blocks taped off in Hartford because of shooting investigation
An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear, according to police. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that...
Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot inside a home late Tuesday night in Bethel.
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
Hartford Wife, Mom Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison On Drug Charges: Feds
The wife of an accused drug dealer and mother of a convicted drug dealer will spend the next two years in prison after she admitted to selling drugs for her husband after he was arrested, federal prosecutors in Connecticut announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Maria Maldonado, age 50, of Hartford,...
Fugitive on the run for 2 years found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford home: Officials
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man on the run from New York authorities for two years was captured in Hartford on Tuesday, officials said. Officials said Jason Bernard was wanted in an incident on November 5, 2020. In New York City, Bernard was reportedly arguing over a parking space on Troy Avenue.
Hartford man charged in 2010 cold case murder and kidnapping: DCJ
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Tuesday that a Hartford man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a Farmington man on Dec. 1, 2010. The arrest follows a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Cold Case Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford […]
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0