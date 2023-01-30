ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 5

John
2d ago

Bad news! New Mexico judges are bias and don't take the facts into play! They will sentence you based on there opinions and not based on facts presented! I know by experience, New Mexico judges think and act like they are above the law. Come on vacation leave on probation is New Mexicos way

Reply
3
Laura Brecht
2d ago

Not an ounce of sympathy for the man who lost his wife and the child that lost his mother. Shame on her with her fake Spanish accent.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
SANTA FE, NM
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
OK! Magazine

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
WKRC

Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape due to 'severe dementia'

(WKRC) - A former adult film star may be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape, according to reports. Reports say Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known by his moniker Ron Jeremy, suffers from “severe dementia” and will likely be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17. The report also says that Hyatt will be placed in a state-run hospital after 20 women accused him of rape since June 2020.
Daily Beast

Why the ‘Bold’ Prosecution of Alec Baldwin Could End in Disaster

Legal experts say prosecutors will face an uphill battle in securing a conviction against actor Alec Baldwin, who will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for a tragic on-set shooting that left a young cinematographer dead. “This is a very aggressive prosecution,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told The Daily Beast....
Deadline

Alec Baldwin “Acted With Reckless Disregard” On ‘Rust’ Set, D.A. Says; Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Formally Filed Over Fatal Shooting – Update

UPDATED with more details from filings: Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed did not follow safety procedures and acted in “a negligent manner,” according to a formal filing Tuesday in New Mexico of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Just filed, the dense document also contends that the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza was not properly inspected, that ongoing safety issues on the set were not addressed, that Baldwin neglected to take required training, and that the veteran actor directly pointed a gun at someone on...
SANTA FE, NM
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

640K+
Followers
72K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy