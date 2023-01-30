Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
wrestlinginc.com
Nikita Koloff Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Nikita Koloff's journey through pro wrestling was a unique one. He made his pro debut as a pushed heel in a major company, Jim Crockett Promotions, in 1984 despite having barely any training, slowed down his career for a few years around his first wife's 1989 death from Hodgkin lymphoma, and had one last run in WCW from 1991 to 1992 before calling it a career.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
wrestletalk.com
Huge News On Stone Cold Steve Austin Plans For WrestleMania 39
A huge update has emerged on the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) event in April. Recent reports had indicated that WWE had made offers to Austin for him to wrestle on the show after his outing last year against Kevin Owens was considered a big success.
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
PWMania
Thunder Rosa Reveals Goal She Has When She Returns To AEW, Who She Wants To Work With
Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on Steven’s Wrestling Journey for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about wanting to square off against Athena inside the squared circle, as well as how she wants to improve her promo skills.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
Long-injured star makes his surprise return on WWE RAW
Rick Boogs is a certified WWE superstar; he’s big, he’s strong, and most importantly of all, he’s darn entertaining, with a near-limitless reserve of energy to draw from and enough charisma to fill out his own roster. So naturally, when Boogs saw his knee buckle in an...
PWMania
Update on Hulk Hogan’s Health Following Recent Comments Made by Kurt Angle
Hulk Hogan fans were concerned last week after Kurt Angle stated on his podcast that Hogan could no longer feel his legs after having a nerve cut during his most recent back surgery. Angle stated, “Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body....
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns To Television
She’s back. WWE has had a number of returns in the past 48 hours, with names such as Chelsea Green and Rick Boogs returning to the company. However, there was an additional name that also made her presence felt on television. Carmella made her return to WWE programming on...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Cody Rhodes in-ring promo to set up the main event with Finn...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star
Dirty Dango has signed with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider. He may be best known to WWE fans as Fandango. This is a change from what he said last year. Dango announced in March 2020 that he would be leaving the ring “in a couple of months,” and that he would say “goodbye forever.”
Possible Directions For The WWE Unified Tag Team Championships
After this past weekend, nobody knows what’s next for Sami Zayn and the Bloodline. After Sami Zayn’s shocking betrayal on the Bloodline and Jey Uso walking out on his own family, many questions need answers. What’s next for Sami Zayn? Is Jey Uso done with the Bloodline and going solo? What does this mean for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships?
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
PWMania
Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status
Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE. Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.
