Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
kzyx.org
Maps and wildlife at BoS meeting
The Board of Supervisors heard an update last week on the non-lethal wildlife exclusionary program. They also proceeded with the development of a pilot program that would ask voters to approve the creation of a benefit zone to assess residents of Brooktrails and surrounding areas to maintain evacuation routes on private roads. And, while supervisors concluded that the county is not in a position to craft an ordinance to protect riparian areas and wetlands, they agreed to have Supervisor Glenn McGourty work with relevant agencies to collect maps of Mendocino County to organize the information about those areas.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s New County Courthouse On Track While Costs Climb
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
kzyx.org
"If they're stuck, they're stuck."
Life after Creekside Cabins has begun for former residents of the campground that was declared a public health menace on January 21st, weeks after a sinkhole in the driveway made it impossible to drive off the property. A temporary bridge allowed for a brief evacuation last week, but the majority of trailers, vehicles, and belongings were abandoned. The former residents who made it over the bridge are mostly in temporary living situations.
mendofever.com
Car Crash on Highway 101 North of Hopland
Two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland causing injury and slowing traffic in the area. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicles crashed around 6:54 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and McNab Ranch Road. Both parties...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
mendofever.com
Stabbing at Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor
Police and emergency personnel are en route to Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor after a 40-year-old male suffered stab wounds. Scanner traffic began at approximately 8:04 p.m. stating a man stabbed another and a woman was at the scene rendering aid. The address was said to be 19325 South Harbor Drive.
mendofever.com
Two Arrested for Identity Theft of Mendocino County Resident Stealing Over $2K From Bank Account
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate...
kzyx.org
Changes at KZYX
Membership Director Renee Wilson announced her resignation in September, effective at the end of this month. Renee led KZYX through four years of growing membership contributions, planning and executing the station’s on-air drives and end-of-year campaigns. Her gracious responses to members — the e-newsletters she coordinated and edited, the phone queries she answered, the T-shirts she sent — endeared her to many. She also took on tasks for the Building Fund campaign, working with Board Treasurer Kate Stornetta to document and thank donors.
mendofever.com
Accused of Abusing Ex-Wife, Noyo Harbor Stabbing Victim Attacks Her Family Who Knife Him in Self-Defense
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had...
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) - A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
kymkemp.com
Debit Card Used to Steal Over $2000 From Bank Account, Says MCSO
On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate a report of fraudulent activity on a citizen’s bank account. An unknown suspect had gained access to the account holder’s recently issued debit card through the mail and made several withdraws without the victim’s knowledge exceeding $2,000.00.
mendofever.com
Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Owns a Parcel of Land Next Door to the Contentious Creekside Cabins
Kris Kristofferson is a country musician and actor whose contributions have become canonized in the American songbook. Mendocino County residents have long known he owns land along our rugged coast near the community of Elk. With the eyeballs of the community on the Creekside Cabins after a sinkhole left residents...
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
Comments / 0