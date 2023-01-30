Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Android Headlines
Don't miss your chance to snag a bunch of free PlayStation games
The PlayStation Plus Collection is ending soon, but there’s still time for you to get the games within it. The PlayStation Plus Collection was (and still is) a great deal on games if you purchased a PS5 when it was introduced back in 2020. It was a way for those who bought the new console to score some free titles. A particularly excellent value if you wanted to fill up your library. The collection is really only worth it for first-time PlayStation console buyers. Or those who simply didn’t own some or all of the games in the collection.
Cult of Mac
Get the most out of your Xbox with this Game Pass Ultimate deal, now just $8.99
The twilight of games as physical media is truly upon us. Apologies to those who like the smooth feel of those fragile little discs, but this is a good thing. You may be paying a little more for your console’s subscription plan, but in return, you get access to perks that include a virtual warehouse worth of games.
game-news24.com
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video
A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
The 25 best games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC
Can't decide what's worth your time? Here's our pick of the best Xbox Game Pass games that you should play today
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
game-news24.com
Hi-Fi Rush is one of the best games on Xbox 360 and Steam
The recently released Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks has been a surprise hit. The game has a score of 9,2 from gamers and 86 from critics. This game has 98% positive reviews, however on Steam. This game was released on the day that the announcement was in. Dead Island 2...
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
Sony's killing the PlayStation Plus Collection in a few months, so claim these 19 games ASAP
RIP PlayStation Plus Collection 2020-2023
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo
Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
Comments / 0