Nevada State

Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1B worth of unclaimed property

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1 billion worth of unclaimed property, and they are trying to give as much back to Nevadans. Unclaimed Property Day can include bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits and more.
Nevada Current

Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is one of the largest employers of Medicaid recipients in the state, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Amazon, Walmart, Clark County School District and Smith’s top the list of employers with the most full-time employees eligible for Nevada Medicaid. All […] The post Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasury has hundreds of thousands of dollars in unclaimed property. “We have, in the State Treasury, about 1 billion dollars,” Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said. Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and Conine is reminding Nevadans to get their money back.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Air Guard to open new recruiting office in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Air Guard will be opening a new recruiting office in Reno. The new office will be opened officially on Friday, and is located 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14 in south Reno. The Air Guard says the new office will provide a new recruiting...
KOLO TV Reno

Medicaid members face changes as COVID-19 health emergency ends

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress enacted protections that prevented Medicaid members from losing coverage. Now, those pandemic protections are coming to an end. “Before it was kind of like, if you didn’t take any action, nothing was going to happen,” Katie Charleson, Communications Officer for Nevada...
Nevada Current

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard gets 2 late-model helicopters

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard has acquired two late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters. While the helicopters will be stationed in North Las Vegas, the National Guard says they will be servicing the entire state. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine states to receive...
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada survey reveals who they serve on a regular basis

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced the release of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno.
KOLO TV Reno

Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Libby Booth

NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada

NEVADA STATE
malta

Nevada Fishing License

Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here

Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to proclaim Feb. 18 as Paul Revere Williams Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be proclaiming Feb. 18 Paul Revere Williams Day. Williams was an architect credited by the Nevada Museum of Art for giving Las Vegas the look it has to this day. Williams died in 1980, and was the first licensed African...
LAS VEGAS, NV

