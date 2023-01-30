Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1B worth of unclaimed property
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1 billion worth of unclaimed property, and they are trying to give as much back to Nevadans. Unclaimed Property Day can include bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits and more.
Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is one of the largest employers of Medicaid recipients in the state, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Amazon, Walmart, Clark County School District and Smith’s top the list of employers with the most full-time employees eligible for Nevada Medicaid. All […] The post Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Nevada state office testing pilot program allowing parents to bring infants to work
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada treasurer Zach Conine is testing a pilot program that allows new mothers and fathers who work in his office to bring infants to the workplace until they're 6 months old. According to Conine, employees who want to participate will notify their supervisor that...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasury has hundreds of thousands of dollars in unclaimed property. “We have, in the State Treasury, about 1 billion dollars,” Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine said. Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and Conine is reminding Nevadans to get their money back.
Nevada’s local governments seek more governing powers from Legislature
Local governments in Nevada are seeking more autonomy, the legislative session that begins Feb. 6 may be their opportunity to get it. The post Nevada’s local governments seek more governing powers from Legislature appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air Guard to open new recruiting office in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Air Guard will be opening a new recruiting office in Reno. The new office will be opened officially on Friday, and is located 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14 in south Reno. The Air Guard says the new office will provide a new recruiting...
KOLO TV Reno
Medicaid members face changes as COVID-19 health emergency ends
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress enacted protections that prevented Medicaid members from losing coverage. Now, those pandemic protections are coming to an end. “Before it was kind of like, if you didn’t take any action, nothing was going to happen,” Katie Charleson, Communications Officer for Nevada...
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
KSLTV
Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday. Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday. Alfred said...
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state's custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard gets 2 late-model helicopters
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard has acquired two late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters. While the helicopters will be stationed in North Las Vegas, the National Guard says they will be servicing the entire state. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine states to receive...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada survey reveals who they serve on a regular basis
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced the release of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Libby Booth
Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days. Expect occasional clouds. A system will bring breezy weather Thursday afternoon, with some Sierra snow showers Thursday night. A stronger storm will move into the region over the weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
A weak system will bring some light snow to the Sierra Thursday night into Friday morning. A stronger storm is in the forecast for the weekend. Sunday looks snowy in the Sierra, with possible snow down to valley floors late Sunday into Monday morning. -Jeff.
Nevada Fishing License
Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
lonelyplanet.com
A sacred site near Vegas is poised to be a national monument - here's why that matters
Sacred to local Indigenous populations, Nevada’s Spirit Mountain (or Avi Kwa Ame) might become the newest federal national monument © Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post via Getty Images. Drive and hour south of Las Vegas, through a desert landscape where bighorn sheep roam through ancient Joshua-tree forests,...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to proclaim Feb. 18 as Paul Revere Williams Day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be proclaiming Feb. 18 Paul Revere Williams Day. Williams was an architect credited by the Nevada Museum of Art for giving Las Vegas the look it has to this day. Williams died in 1980, and was the first licensed African...
news3lv.com
Nevada closes out 2022 with 22nd-straight month for $1 billion gaming win
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada closed out 2022 with its 22nd straight month of surpassing $1 billion in gaming win. Casinos in the state recorded a win revenue of more than $1.31 billion in December, according to new figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That's an increase of...
Comments / 4