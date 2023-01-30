Read full article on original website
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Were The Cheapest Players In The NBA
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the cheapest players in the NBA back in the day.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart says (expletive) to Joe Mazzulla not caring about All-Star coach
BOSTON — As expected, Joe Mazzulla didn’t have many thoughts now that he’s officially an All-Star coach who will lead Team Giannis next month. Mazzulla earned that honor late Monday as the Celtics have the best record in the East through games played Feb. 5, meaning he got the nod a week early.
Brooklyn Nets humiliating loss to Boston Celtics should change trade deadline plans
The Brooklyn Nets were without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Jacque Vaughn’s
Jerami Grant Reveals Why He Rejected A $112 Million Contract Extension From The Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant opened up on why he didn't take up a $112 million contract extension that the Portland Trail Blazers seemingly offered him.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks Have Inquired About Saddiq Bey
The Knicks want to make a move for Saddiq Bey.
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Need To Move Draymond Green Ahead Of Trade Deadline
An executive belives the Warriors should trade Draymond Green.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'
Jerry Recco says the greatness of Steph Curry has ruined the NBA, because too many players try to replicate Curry’s shooting, and instead makes the game “terrible.”
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
When Brittney Griner Said She Could Beat DeMarcus Cousins 1-On-1: "I'm Gonna Go To The ATM And I Will Sell My House And I Gonna Put All My Money..."
In 2016, Brittney Griner had said that she would beat DeMarcus Cousins in a game of 1-on-1, and there were some hilarious reactions from people asked about the quote.
Boston Celtics targeting bigs ahead of NBA trade deadline
As of this publishing, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, and they’re already coming off an
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Luka Doncic Speaks On Heated Exchange With Pistons Coach: "I Ain't Scared"
Luka Doncic spoke on his heated exchange with a Pistons assistant coach as he stated that he isn't one to back down when someone chirps at him.
Ron Harper Says He Won 5 Championships In 6 Years Because He Accepted His Role As A Defensive Point Guard
Ron Harper won 5 championships as a role player on the legendary Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He opened up on his switch to a more subdued role.
