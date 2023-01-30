Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Muscatine; Scott WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Johnson; Jones; Linn WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
