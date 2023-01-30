Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Muscatine; Scott WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO