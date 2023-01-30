Report: Liverpool Manager 'Hopeful' Of Transfer After 'Massive Blow'

Key player expected to be sidelined for up to two months.

Liverpool FC Women's manager Matt Beard is hoping to limit the impact of Shanice van de Sanden's injury by bringing in a new player before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Beard was speaking after his Liverpool team fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday in the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round.

Australian striker Sam Kerr was the difference maker with a hattrick for the Blues whilst Ceri Holland and Gemma Bonner were on target for the Reds.

Van de Sanden picked up an injury in the warm-up for Liverpool's WSL encounter against Chelsea a week ago that was controversially postponed after just six minutes due to a frozen pitch.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com , Beard explained that the winger could be out for up to two months and that he is hoping to use the transfer window to help minimise the impact of her absence.

"Unfortunately, we have lost Shanice for anywhere up to two months, which is a massive blow. We are looking for another attacking player if we can get someone in before the window closes. It’s a tough position to fill in January. We are hopeful we can get one in, but if we can’t then we will work with what we’ve got."

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday when they host Reading in the WSL at Prenton Park with kick-off at 2pm GMT.

