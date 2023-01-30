Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball offers free admission for Bedlam game due to weather
Oklahoma announced free admission for fans who attend the Sooners’ (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) 8 p.m. tipoff against Oklahoma State (12-9, 3-5) Wednesday night in Norman. The promotion is dubbed as a “Fan Appreciation Night” for all attendees willing to make it out in the cold weather. Season ticket holders and other additional ticket buyers will have first-call to their seats, but the remaining seats are up for grabs.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Men’s Basketball falters in Tulsa, shocks Wichita State
After the 20-point loss the Green Wave suffered against the Houston Cougars on Jan. 17, the Green Wave were able to bounce back. Tulane faced the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in an important American Athletic Conference matchup. Entering this game, Tulane was 12-6 and one of the top teams in the...
guthrienewspage.com
Watch: Landen Hirzel signs with OBU Football
Landen Hirzel made it official on Wednesday morning inside the Guthrie High School library. The senior will continue his football playing days in college after signing with Oklahoma Baptist University. Surrounded by family, coaches, teammates, and friends, Hirzel signed the official paperwork to become a Bison. Guthrie head coach Kelly...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
Former NBA star’s restaurant moving into former WPX building
Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to move into the first floor of the building near MLK and Cameron.
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
okcfox.com
Tulsan to appear on Jeopardy! game show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsan will be appearing on an episode of Jeopardy! this week. Patti Palmer is a bookseller and retired teacher from right here in Tulsa, according to her contestant profile. She will appear with Aaron Bola, an emergency medicine doctor from New York, this Wednesday,...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
Major intersection improvement project begins Feb. 6 in Tulsa
Work is expected to be completed in spring 2024.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 25-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 25-31 include:. John Joseph Allen, 40, Ponca City, DUI. Dylan William Ball, 27, Ponca City, larceny. Melonie Marie Bartlett, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals.
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
Comments / 3