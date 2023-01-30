NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO