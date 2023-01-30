NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is clearly unhappy with the state of things here in Baltimore. So ... do the Falcons want to give up three first-round picks for the QB?
Saints makes major shakeup to coaching staff under Dennis Allen
The status of Dennis Allen as head coach of the New Orleans Saints is safe, but the same cannot be said about selected assistants on Allen’s staff. With the Saints looking to make some changes after a disappointing season, coaches on the defensive side under Dennis Allen are the ones on the chopping block, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
Report: LSU 2024 target Ju'Juan Johnson has made a decision
One of LSU’s top in-state targets in the 2024 class is set to announce his commitment on Saturday as Lafayette Christian Academy athlete Ju'Juan Johnson is set to choose between Florida, Colorado and the Tigers. LSU has led the whole way for Johnson, who stands at 5-foot-11, primarily plays...
What Hiring Sean Payton as HC Means for Broncos' O-Line
How does the Sean Payton hire impact the outlook of the Denver Broncos offensive line?
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’
Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The second richest man in Indiana
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
Jalen Woods, a three-star quarterback who was a solid quarterback in the Atlanta area is headed to Southern. The post Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton begins process of assembling coaching staff
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Sean Payton's lawyers and Broncos' contract guru Rich Hurtado thoroughly cross the T's and dot the I's on the minute language in the new head coach's contract, Payton is busy starting the gargantuan process of assembling his coaching staff. The immediate priority is Denver's defensive...
NBC Sports
Jeff Ireland on Saints QBs: We need to find one, but we don’t want to be throwing darts
The Saints are one of the teams that are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they are set to receive an asset they can put toward that effort. Sean Payton’s imminent move to the Broncos will result in a first-round pick coming back to the Saints and that’s particularly significant because the Saints were without one after trading theirs to the Eagles last year. While speaking to reporters from the Senior Bowl this week, Ireland said he’s “excited” about the prospect of adding that pick because it gives the team more “flexibility” heading into the offseason.
Colorado lands commitment from offensive lineman Talan Chandler
Colorado continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail
#17. Washington Redskins (now Commanders)
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 24 - Date: Oct. 27, 1946 Serving in the U.S. Army to help the Allied Powers win World War II was surely more important to Eagles QB Tommy Thompson than this NFL win 14 months after the war ended. But it still had to be sweet for Thompson, who was blind in one eye and interrupted his NFL career to serve in the Army, because he led the Eagles back from a 24-0 deficit at halftime with four unanswered TDs in the second half.
#23. Baltimore Ravens
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34 - Date: Oct. 5, 1997 The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead. But a 97-yard kickoff return by the Steelers' Will Blackwell to open the second half ignited a Steelers comeback that featured four straight Pittsburgh TDs, including three scoring passes and a rushing TD by QB Kordell Stewart.
Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86. Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post. Beathard won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins -- including the undefeated 1972 team -- and two more with the then-Washington Redskins in the...
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
