NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

By Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The status of Dennis Allen as head coach of the New Orleans Saints is safe, but the same cannot be said about selected assistants on Allen’s staff. With the Saints looking to make some changes after a disappointing season, coaches on the defensive side under Dennis Allen are the ones on the chopping block, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
The Saints are one of the teams that are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they are set to receive an asset they can put toward that effort. Sean Payton’s imminent move to the Broncos will result in a first-round pick coming back to the Saints and that’s particularly significant because the Saints were without one after trading theirs to the Eagles last year. While speaking to reporters from the Senior Bowl this week, Ireland said he’s “excited” about the prospect of adding that pick because it gives the team more “flexibility” heading into the offseason.
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 24 - Date: Oct. 27, 1946 Serving in the U.S. Army to help the Allied Powers win World War II was surely more important to Eagles QB Tommy Thompson than this NFL win 14 months after the war ended. But it still had to be sweet for Thompson, who was blind in one eye and interrupted his NFL career to serve in the Army, because he led the Eagles back from a 24-0 deficit at halftime with four unanswered TDs in the second half.
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34 - Date: Oct. 5, 1997 The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead. But a 97-yard kickoff return by the Steelers' Will Blackwell to open the second half ignited a Steelers comeback that featured four straight Pittsburgh TDs, including three scoring passes and a rushing TD by QB Kordell Stewart.
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86. Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post. Beathard won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins -- including the undefeated 1972 team -- and two more with the then-Washington Redskins in the...
