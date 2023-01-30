Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
The Story Behind This New Bedford Teen Who Went Viral Over His Love for Donuts
If you're looking for a feel-good story about a young man and his love for donuts, you've come to the right place. Little did 13-year-old Brayden Aguiar realize that he would quickly become an overnight superstar from taking a photo enjoying one of his favorite donuts. Every Sunday morning, Brayden...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Dartmouth Nonprofit Excited to ‘Manifest Love’ with New Food Truck
A new SouthCoast food truck is hitting the street, and it's one of a kind. Round the Bend Farm is a nonprofit organization out of Dartmouth that has been operating on its 115-acre farm since 2013. On Wednesday, the organization announced its brand new project that will bring healthy food...
Eat at Sunrise Bakery to Help SouthCoast Families and the Schwartz Center Radiothon
It's hard to believe, but this will be Maddie's first Radiothon with Meeting Street and the Schwartz Center. She's been at Fun 107 as my morning show cohost for nearly three years, but because of COVID policy and the delicate nature of the students at the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth, this will be the first in-person Radiothon we've done since 2020. We barely snuck in that year's event before the world fell apart six weeks later.
iheart.com
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
Relive New Bedford’s 1921 ‘National Electric Day’ Celebration
Some might argue that New Bedford is behind the times. Well, that hasn't always been the case. As a matter of fact, as America ushered in the roaring 20s – the 1920s, that is – New Bedford was right there at the forefront of technology with the other metropolitan centers across the country.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
Weird to Wild: Check Out This Month’s Top Stories
Well, it's been a busy month on the SouthCoast. From UFOs reported in the skies over Lakeville, to the elusive mantis shrimp wriggling its way into our hearts (and, in some cases, onto our tables), it feels like we've seen it all — and it's only the start of the year!
A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration
The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
Go Back in Time with 1980s Fairhaven School Bus Safety Video
If you want a nice blast of nostalgia from the 1980s, we definitely have it for you. We came across this school bus safety video from the year 1986. Not only is it filled with a busload and classroom full of Fairhaven kids, but the video also shows some throwback shots of some Fairhaven neighborhoods. One bus stop was Elm Avenue. The scene where the child lost the ball was on Main Street near Oxford Street (by Screenworks Screenprinting).
Summer Jobs Available Aboard New Bedford’s Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey
If you’re looking for a summer job with some excitement and adventure, consider applying for a position aboard New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey. The schooner, owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, is home ported in New Bedford but will give those working aboard the chance to sail south this spring.
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently
DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
iheart.com
Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All
All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
Turnto10.com
Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
Fall River Restaurants Food Network Says Are ‘Top Places to Eat’
When it comes to good-mood food, the SouthCoast has a cornucopia of soul-warming dishes. Last month, we told you about three restaurants in particular that Food Network decided to highlight as "Top Places to Eat." Lo and behold, Fall River is home to three restaurants the foodies from Food Network...
Peloton Fan Group Surprises Plymouth Restaurant Servers With Generous $4,600 Tip
It was quite the weekend at one restaurant in Plymouth. The Tavern on the Wharf was packed, per usual, on Saturday morning. One very large group of 22 was taking up a lion's share of the dining room, but two servers were assigned to the party. "They called a couple...
‘Thank you for saving our girl’: First responders applauded for saving woman crushed by MBTA train
A 20-year-old college student who was trapped underneath a departing MBTA Green Line trolley is receiving an outpouring of support following the horrific accident.
Throw Epic Parties In This Beautiful Mattapoisett Barn [PHOTOS]
It's a waterfront home that sits well away from the water and has the most gorgeous barn perfect for parties. The house at 122 Mattapoisett Neck Road is drool-worthy for sure and is about to be someone's new dream home. Not surprisingly, this 13.7-acre property with a 3,020-square-foot home built...
