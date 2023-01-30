ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MISSISSIPPI ( WKRG ) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi?

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety , Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age.

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?

Although there is no law pertaining to riding in the back of a truck, there are plenty of passenger restraint laws.

According to Mississippi state law , “when a passenger motor vehicle is operated in forward motion on a public road, street or highway within this state, every operator and every passenger shall wear a properly fastened safety seat belt system, required to be installed in the vehicle when manufactured pursuant to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 208.”

A “passenger motor vehicle” is considered any motor vehicle that can carry 15 or fewer passengers.

News 5 also took a look at the potential fines and offenses in this case:

A violation of this chapter shall be a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of Twenty-five Dollars ($25.00) upon conviction; however, only the operator of a vehicle may be fined for a violation of this chapter by the operator and any passengers. The maximum fine that may be imposed against the operator of a vehicle for a violation of this chapter by the operator or for a violation of this chapter by one or more passengers shall be Twenty-five Dollars ($25.00) in the aggregate.

really fed up
3d ago

Who really cares except the illegals? Done it all my life.What I really want to know, is it illegal to fart in a truck with the windows up if there is more than 4 people in the truck ?

Otis Wilson
3d ago

If you have been trained on how to open the tailgate in case the truck runs into a creek.

Gail Youngman
3d ago

why does Mississippi allow trash to blow out of beds of pickup trucks all over our roads

