Raleigh, NC

A Mexican bakery in Raleigh gets a visit from the vice president

By Lars Dolder
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise visit Monday to a Mexican bakery in Raleigh after her panel discussion on small businesses and Hispanic-owned businesses .

As Harris perused pastries at Panadería Artesanal, owner Jessica Karina Barahora told the vice president about the bakery.

“It’s been a family tradition,” she said. “My dad’s dad in Mexico baked.”

Harris collected a tray of baked goods during the visit just before 3 p.m. to the bakery on Capital Boulevard before heading back to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The bakery employs 17 additional people, according to the White House, and was run out of a vehicle until it was profitable enough to rent a storefront.

Photo Gallery: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Raleigh

Karina Barahora bought the original vehicle with a loan from Latino Community Credit Union, the White House said.

Vicky Garcia, senior vice president of Latino Community Credit Union, joined Harris earlier on the panel at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater in downtown Raleigh.

