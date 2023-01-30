Read full article on original website
KSLA
Cross Lake residents express frustration over flooding issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The water level at Cross Lake is quite high right now, and those who live there are getting frustrated. On Thursday, Feb. 2, KSLA spoke with a number of residents, who say this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues. Persistent rain has plagued the ArkLaTex all week, causing the ground to be heavily saturated and water levels to rise.
ktalnews.com
South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
KSLA
Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services. Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather. “Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”
cenlanow.com
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
caddo.org
Parish closures; sandbag distribution information for Parish of Caddo
PARISH CLOSURES AND SANDBAGS DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER. Caddo Parish, LA – Sandbags will be available for Caddo Parish citizens as a result of inclement weather in the area. Residents may obtain sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services (1701 Monty Street, Shreveport, LA) from 8:00am – 3:30pm. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
How Will Flood in Shreveport Compare to Flood of 2016?
The flooding we are experiencing in the Shreveport area could be comparable to what we saw back in 2016 when hundreds of residents were impacted by high water. Back in March of 2016 there was local flash flooding due to intense storms in the City. Cross Lake and Wallace lake reached their FEMA 100 year elevations. We also had flooding around Cross Bayou. There are concerns about flooding on some local lakes.
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm
Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
bossierpress.com
Bossier parish police jury discuss athletic fields at South Bossier Park
Groundbreaking has been scheduled Monday, Feb. 6 for four additional athletic. fields at South Bossier Park, signaling the start of future expansion plans to keep. up with usage at what has become one of the parish’s most popular recreational. facilities. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier told police...
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The department has had several gates open most...
Flood Warning Issued For Cross Lake in Shreveport
Residents around Cross Bayou and the Cross Lake area are already experiencing some minor flooding and the National Weather Service in Shreveport says it could possibly get worse. Because of the rain we have already received and the expectation of as much as another four inches of rain this week,...
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
ktalnews.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
KTBS
WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
KTBS
Bossier Police Jury prepares for inclement weather
BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of northeast Texas and northern Louisiana near and north of the Interstate 20 corridor through 9 a.m. Wednesday with freezing rain a possibility.
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
KSLA
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. 4 inmates in custody after escaping. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The four men escaped from the...
