Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Mound residents stuck with unsafe drinking water due to elevated levels of manganese
MOUND, Minn. -- Water is something we use every day. To brush our teeth, bathe and cook with. We need to drink water to survive. You expect when you pay for water at your home, it will be clean and safe to drink. For one local community, that's not the case. People who live in Mound already pay some of the highest water bills in the state because of prior infrastructure improvements. And as WCCO found out, their water isn't safe and a solution isn't coming anytime soon.When people in Mound turn on their tap, the water sometimes has a rusty...
fox9.com
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
In Minneapolis, transit employees got pay increases with bus drivers making $200k
(The Center Square) – At a time when fare revenue and passenger trips have plummeted, the Minneapolis transit system has given its employees pay increases. Top administrators at Metro Transit saw significant pay increases by as much as $55,000 in case from 2020 to 2022. Also, one bus driver made $201,853 and another bus driver made $195,717 last year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for bus drivers in the United States is $23.37 which equates to $48,600 for a...
kvsc.org
New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving
If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
Heat Lamp Believed to Cause Garage Fire
A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a garage fire in Brockway Township. Tuesday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 42,000 block of 110th avenue in Brockway Township. Tanner Nordlund, of Holdingford, reported his detached garage was on fire. Fire crews from...
Benton Co. History: First Bus At Sauk Rapids School District
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The very first school bus in the history of the Sauk Rapids school district dates back to 1890 and it still exists today. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says it was a horse-drawn bus that could transition from wheels to a sled depending on the season.
kfgo.com
Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming
MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center
MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
fox9.com
Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen is injured in crash with semi in central Minnesota
(Avon, MN)—One person is injured following a crash along Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a car were both traveling eastbound when they collided near Avon in Stearns County. Officials say the car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side. Officials say the driver of the car, Amanda Gielen, 17, of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Elk River Crash Sends One to Hospital
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A two-car crash near Elk River sent a man to the hospital. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say Wednesday morning, an SUV driven by Henry Koch of Princeton was driving north on Highway 169 and collided with another SUV driven by Elijah Wetch of Princeton.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Park Board considers removing Sibley from name of city park
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is set to review possible name changes for Sibley Park. The park spans two city blocks at Longfellow Avenue and 40th Street East. The park is named for Minnesota's first governor Henry Sibley. Sibley was also responsible for the mass execution at Mankato. The push to change the park's name is the latest in a series of similar decisions to rename Minnesota schools, parks, and lakes. There is also an effort to change the name of Sibley State Park near New London.
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson completes construction of 222-unit high-rise apartment in downtown Minneapolis
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on Moment, a $66 million, 222-unit high-rise apartment tower developed by Sherman Associates. Designed by ESG Architecture & Design, the 292,448-square-foot multi-family housing project is located at 650 Portland Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. The second floor of the 10-story building is home to Firefighters For Healing...
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
