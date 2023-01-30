Gate City’s Ervin signs with Milligan Women’s Basketball

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A Blue Devil will become a Buffalo next season.

Gate City High School’s Lexi Ervin signed a national letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Milligan University Monday.

Ervin was honored at a ceremony in the Gate City High School Library with representatives from the Buff’s Women’s Basketball Team present, along with her Gate City coaches.

Ervin plays at the shooting guard position and has also played for Gate City’s volleyball team.

