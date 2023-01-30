Gate City’s Ervin signs with Milligan Women’s Basketball
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A Blue Devil will become a Buffalo next season.
Gate City High School’s Lexi Ervin signed a national letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Milligan University Monday.5 exposed to fumes after ‘chemical reaction’ at NFS facility
Ervin was honored at a ceremony in the Gate City High School Library with representatives from the Buff’s Women’s Basketball Team present, along with her Gate City coaches.
Ervin plays at the shooting guard position and has also played for Gate City’s volleyball team.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0