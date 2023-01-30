ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

KSP: Scam calls on the rise in the Post 16 district

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A complaint of a scammer stating he is with a law enforcement agency has been documented by Kentucky State Police in Henderson

KSP says the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions all in an effort to gain personal information, such as credit and bankcard information. Police say at some point in the conversation, he requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.

KSP says law enforcement agencies will not ask anyone for banking or personal information, ask to send money or make threats of arrest. KSP’s best recommendation is to treat every solicitation call as a scam until proven otherwise.

Police say scams come in various forms and are ever evolving into newer areas. KSP says to help as an overall guide, here is a list of the “Top 10 Tip-off’s to a Rip-off!”

  • High pressure sales or frequent calls
  • Immediate decision
    • In other words, “You must act now…hence no time to decide or research for that matter.”
  • Request a credit or debit card or any banking account information
  • Offer to send someone to your home or to overnight something
  • Something for free
  • Unresponsive to questions or too quick to answer by cutting you off
  • An investment without a risk
    • Every investment holds some form of risk or risks.
  • Will not provide written information or references.
    • Maybe hangs up on you when asked for written information.
  • Not registered with the Attorney General’s Office
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it often is
KSP says should anyone receive these calls or has questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General at 502-696-5300.

WEHT/WTVW

