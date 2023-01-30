Read full article on original website
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
WJCL
Spy Camera Conviction: Man found guilty of secretly recording girls in Hilton Head bathroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina man is headed to prison for secretly recording minors in the bathroom of a Hilton Head Island home, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the...
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
Vinnie Politan Visits Scene of Murdaugh Roadside Shooting
VIDEO: Vinnie returns to the spot on Salkehatchie Highway in Varnville, S.C. where Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head. (2/1/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
South Carolina man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
abcnews4.com
Suspect vehicle recovered in Adams Run after Monday shooting; alleged shooter at large
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man injured in the Hollywood area of the county on Monday. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1 p.m. and found a man...
WRDW-TV
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year. Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup...
WJCL
Photos of Murdaugh Moselle property, bullet holes shown to jury at double murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The above videoincludes still images of the Moselle property that have been entered into evidence and shown to the jury in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. The images were taken by law enforcement following the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh in June 2021. Below...
live5news.com
2 charged after Orangeburg deputies recovered over 40 catalytic converters
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men that are charged in separate cases led to the seizure of over 40 catalytic converters. Mark Miles, Jr., 37, is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a...
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son’s final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man cuts victim's throat, charged with attempted murder: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a suspect that allegedly cut a man's throat on Tuesday night. NCDP responded to Bolton Street around 8:27 p.m. regarding a potential aggravated assault. When officers arrived at the home, two men were sitting on the couch, and one was...
abcnews4.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested on Wednesday after a police officer attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation, resulting in a high-speed chase on I-526, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Vincent Manigault, 32,...
abcnews4.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Dorchester Rd: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle the evening of Feb. 1. According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), the incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road. The collision is under investigation by the NCPD's traffic unit and coroner's office.
WJCL
Quinton Simon: Mother's attorneys fight order to hand over dental records, journal entries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Leilani Simon indicted on 19 counts for killing toddler son. Attorneys for Leilani Simon, the young mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son and dumping his body in a dumpster, are fighting a subpoena to turn over her dental records and personal writings in the days leading up to his murder.
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
Snapchat video plays key role in day 8 of Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Snapchat video evidence was at the forefront of Wednesday’s proceedings as the Murdaugh double murder trial continued into its second week. Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, at their Colleton County property in June of 2021. Lieutenant Britt Dove of the SLED Computer […]
