investing.com
Asia FX rallies, dollar tumbles as markets bet on Fed pivot
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies rose sharply on Thursday, while the dollar sank to a nine-month low even after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, with markets betting that a U.S. economic slowdown will force the bank into reversing its hawkish stance this year. The Chinese yuan rose 0.4% and came...
investing.com
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
investing.com
Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
investing.com
Stock Bull Pain Threshold Swells to Pandemic Size in New Market Run-Up
(Bloomberg) -- Anyone who lived through the 2020 bull market knows: investors, especially of the retail ilk, can stomach a lot of pain. However dark is the here and now, light beckons at the end of the tunnel. It worked in the pandemic, when equities spiked in the middle of...
investing.com
U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet
(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc and CEO Elon Musk not liable in a securities fraud case over a tweet that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private. Plaintiffs have claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been...
investing.com
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
investing.com
Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity
© Reuters Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity. Dogecoin has experienced a surge in price in the past few days. The cryptocurrency has seen its highest daily transaction volumes in 2023. Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 40% in the previous month.
investing.com
13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests
© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
investing.com
Treasury Market Predicts Fed Rate Hikes Are Done
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees. The 2-Year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below its recent peak, holding steady at 4.09% on Thursday (Feb. 2). After the Fed’s 25-basis-points increase in the target rate to a 4.50% - 4.75% range on Wednesday, the spread widened and so the market’s implied forecast for a rate cut strengthened.
investing.com
Gold Retreats Amid Vanishing Recessionary Fear
In a piece I wrote on Jan. 28, I warned about growing hopes for retesting $2000 could lead to a fake breakout shortly to trap gold bulls as the retesting of $2000 seemed likely until the Federal Reserve gave its final verdict on Feb.1, 2023. Once again, I explained the...
investing.com
Options Market Suggests Turmoil May Be Lurking Around the Corner
On October 12, 1987, a week before Black Monday, the Wall Street Journal warned of the potential for significant market turmoil. Per the article: The use of portfolio insurance “could snowball into a stunning rout for stocks.” Today, we are increasingly alarmed that another trading tool similar to portfolio insurance could set markets up for a bout of turmoil.
investing.com
Fed's Powell says no rate cuts this year, and markets hear it differently
(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had a clear message on Wednesday: as "gratifying" as it is that inflation has begun to slow, the central bank is nowhere near to reversing course or declaring victory. "It's going to take some time" for disinflation to spread through the economy, Powell...
investing.com
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service. Binance has terminated its business relationship with WazirX. WazirX refused to retract its past false public statements against Binance. Preciously, Indian law enforcement agencies raided WazirX’s Mumbai office. The largest crypto marketplace Binance has asked the Indian...
investing.com
U.S. stocks erase losses after big January jobs number
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks recovered earlier losses on Friday after surprisingly strong job growth in January. At 11:22 ET (16:22 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was flat. All three indexes started the day falling after the jobs report.
investing.com
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
investing.com
Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers
(Reuters) -When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there. Hindenburg's bet has been lucrative so far. Its allegations, which...
investing.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC
© Reuters S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its first meeting of the year. By delivering a 25bps hike, the Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes after it hiked by 50bps in December and by 75bps at each of its previous four meetings.
investing.com
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress
© Reuters. Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress. Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January, the first time the Bitcoin miner sold in more than two years, but confirms the sale was not the result of being under financial distress.
