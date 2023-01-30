ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James’ hate from Skip Bayless reaches level of senility

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 129-123, Tuesday. LeBron James led all Lakers scorers with 28 points, including a number of clutch baskets to help solidify the win. Any rational basketball fan who watched this game came away thinking to themselves how amazing James is, especially considering he has been doing this for two decades.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans

The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch

The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans

Devin Booker is nearing a return from injury. The Phoenix Suns’ star posted an encouraging update on Wednesday, via Booker’s Twitter account. “Roundin’ 3rd,” Booker wrote. The Suns also received a more official injury update on their superstar, via Gerald Bourguet. “Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status […] The post Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson final injury status vs. Nuggets, confirmed

The Golden State Warriors “gift-wrapped” the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves a win on Wednesday night, wasting a 14-point fourth-quarter lead while falling apart in crunch time once again en route to another frustrating loss. Unfortunately for the defending champions, they may not get the opportunity to make up for their late-game woes 24 hours later against […] The post Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson final injury status vs. Nuggets, confirmed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s a travesty’: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon All-Star snub draws strong reaction from Michael Malone

Nikola Jokic will be headed to the All-Star Game for the fifth straight year after he was recently voted as a starter for the West. Denver Nuggets fans were hoping that Aaron Gordon would be joining him for the All-Star festivities only for them to be left bitterly disappointed following Thursday’s announcement of the Western […] The post ‘It’s a travesty’: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon All-Star snub draws strong reaction from Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid blasts NBA for James Harden All-Star snub

James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.
