Steve Kerr lays into Stephen Curry, Dubs for choke job vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves up by 11 points, quickly extending their lead to 14 points. Instead of salting away another quality road win, though, the defending champions once again fell apart when it mattered most. After his...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s message to LeBron James as he inches closer to scoring record
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the Big Apple Tuesday night for a matchup against the New York Knicks. Most eyes at Madison Garden will be on James himself as he tries to inch ever closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar...
VIDEO: Kevin Durant cracks up while watching Patrick Beverley guard Kyrie Irving in Nets vs. Lakers
Despite the fact that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also out, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is having a good time watching their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to Patrick Beverley. Beverley has been tasked to guard Kyrie Irving in the game, and the Lakers...
LeBron James’ hate from Skip Bayless reaches level of senility
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 129-123, Tuesday. LeBron James led all Lakers scorers with 28 points, including a number of clutch baskets to help solidify the win. Any rational basketball fan who watched this game came away thinking to themselves how amazing James is, especially considering he has been doing this for two decades.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans
The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
Pelicans’ CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on mentoring Zion Williamson
Remember the time when Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum made headlines after the former supposedly didn’t reach out to CJ when he first arrived with the New Orleans Pelicans? Well, that’s a thing of the past now as these two teammates have formed quite a bond throughout their time together in New Orleans.
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
4 best 2023 NBA trade deadline destinations for Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets are rolling at the moment, and they look every bit the part of a championship contender. With Nikola Jokic leading the way with his nightly dominance and Jamal Murray looking more like his pre-injury self with each passing game, the Nuggets have the requisite star power to compete with the best teams in the NBA.
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ticket prices to potentially see Lakers star LeBron James break scoring record are astronomical
As of writing, LeBron James is now just 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Basketball fans everywhere have been anticipating this momentous occasion for quite some time now, and it comes as no surprise that ticket prices for that particular Los Angeles Lakers game have skyrocketed astronomically.
Lakers star LeBron James will love latest Austin Reaves injury update
It has been nearly a month now since we last saw Austin Reaves take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. The good news is that the 6-foot-5 point guard now appears to be closing in on his return as he makes significant progress on his road to recovery from a lingering hamstring injury.
Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans
Devin Booker is nearing a return from injury. The Phoenix Suns’ star posted an encouraging update on Wednesday, via Booker’s Twitter account. “Roundin’ 3rd,” Booker wrote. The Suns also received a more official injury update on their superstar, via Gerald Bourguet. “Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status […] The post Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson final injury status vs. Nuggets, confirmed
The Golden State Warriors “gift-wrapped” the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves a win on Wednesday night, wasting a 14-point fourth-quarter lead while falling apart in crunch time once again en route to another frustrating loss. Unfortunately for the defending champions, they may not get the opportunity to make up for their late-game woes 24 hours later against […] The post Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson final injury status vs. Nuggets, confirmed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Andrew Wiggins playing status vs. Denver amid Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson injury
The Golden State Warriors are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set on Thursday when they take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena. As such, it isn’t surprising that they’ve submitted a lengthy injury report ahead of the game, which also initially included Andrew Wiggins.
Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s a travesty’: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon All-Star snub draws strong reaction from Michael Malone
Nikola Jokic will be headed to the All-Star Game for the fifth straight year after he was recently voted as a starter for the West. Denver Nuggets fans were hoping that Aaron Gordon would be joining him for the All-Star festivities only for them to be left bitterly disappointed following Thursday’s announcement of the Western […] The post ‘It’s a travesty’: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon All-Star snub draws strong reaction from Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid blasts NBA for James Harden All-Star snub
James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis combine for epic Sacramento record not seen in 55 years
With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis humming Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings collected another win, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 119-109. Fox dropped 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and added 10 assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a clock...
