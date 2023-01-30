ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

3 perish in Jennings County house fire

Last week a family felt the loss of three victims of a house fire after it burned to the ground with them inside. Chris Hermann, 53, and his girlfriend, Angela Lyons and her son James, were inside the two story brick home last Tuesday, January 24 around 5:30 a.m. when fire was called into 911 dispatchers. The three died of smoke inhalation according to the Coroner. The home was located close to the Jennings/Decatur County line near Westport in Jennings County.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WKRC

1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

One person transported after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Lieutenant Bradbury with the Covington Police Department confirmed that a man was shot and then drove...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 76-year-old Covington man who went missing in late December has been found dead in Warren County, according to Covington police. The body of Edward Wischer was discovered Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in a field near a cell phone tower in Lebanon. The investigation has been...
LEBANON, OH
WRBI Radio

Man accused of causing deadly crash near Brookville pleads guilty to two counts

Brookville, IN — A Brookville man charged in connection with a deadly crash in the summer of 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. According to court documents, 44-year-old Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance Causing Death (Level 4 felony) and to a Habitual Offender sentence enhancement.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WKRC

Local county touts workforce to lure new business to the area

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dearborn County is touting its workforce in an effort to lure new business to the area. A new video highlights the people, the county's highway, and airport access as assets. The county's economic development director says several groups are working to make it easier for...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night

STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

