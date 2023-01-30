Last week a family felt the loss of three victims of a house fire after it burned to the ground with them inside. Chris Hermann, 53, and his girlfriend, Angela Lyons and her son James, were inside the two story brick home last Tuesday, January 24 around 5:30 a.m. when fire was called into 911 dispatchers. The three died of smoke inhalation according to the Coroner. The home was located close to the Jennings/Decatur County line near Westport in Jennings County.

