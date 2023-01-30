Read full article on original website
3 perish in Jennings County house fire
Last week a family felt the loss of three victims of a house fire after it burned to the ground with them inside. Chris Hermann, 53, and his girlfriend, Angela Lyons and her son James, were inside the two story brick home last Tuesday, January 24 around 5:30 a.m. when fire was called into 911 dispatchers. The three died of smoke inhalation according to the Coroner. The home was located close to the Jennings/Decatur County line near Westport in Jennings County.
WKRC
1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox 19
Lawsuit claims woman given wrong medication by Newport first responders
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the City of Newport and Newport Fire and Rescue claims a woman was given the wrong medication by first responders causing her to suffer a heart attack. Attorney N. Jeffrey Blakenship says Signa Morgan called 911 on Feb. 15, 2022, after...
WLWT 5
Crash reported on State Route 48, Hamilton Township police on scene
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police are at the scene of a crash in Warren County, Tuesday night. According to police, it happened on State Route 48 at Regency Park Boulevard. A photo posted by the Hamilton Township Police Department shows two wrecked vehicles blocking the road. Police...
Fox 19
Man crushed to death by safe in Clermont County, police say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after being crushed by a safe door at a business in Milford, police say. Union Township police and fire responded to a work place accident at Hamilton Safe on Round Bottom Road sometime Wednesday. First responders found a male employee trapped...
Victim of fatal Preble County crash identified
20-year-old Shayne Sowers of West Milton was identified as the crash victim.
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for third North Vernon school intimidation incident
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Jennings County High School student has been arrested in connection to a third intimidation incident at Jennings County school in a period of four days. School Resource Officer (SRO) Matt Staples was told of an intimidating statement made by a Jennings County High School...
WLWT 5
One person transported after shooting in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Lieutenant Bradbury with the Covington Police Department confirmed that a man was shot and then drove...
Fox 19
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 76-year-old Covington man who went missing in late December has been found dead in Warren County, according to Covington police. The body of Edward Wischer was discovered Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in a field near a cell phone tower in Lebanon. The investigation has been...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
WRBI Radio
Man accused of causing deadly crash near Brookville pleads guilty to two counts
Brookville, IN — A Brookville man charged in connection with a deadly crash in the summer of 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. According to court documents, 44-year-old Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance Causing Death (Level 4 felony) and to a Habitual Offender sentence enhancement.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Woman charged for abandoning beagle puppy in freezing temps
Deputies brought the dog for emergency treatment at a local veterinarian. The veterinarian determined the puppy was approximately 22 weeks old and suffered from muscle loss, malnourishment and dehydration.
WKRC
Local county touts workforce to lure new business to the area
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dearborn County is touting its workforce in an effort to lure new business to the area. A new video highlights the people, the county's highway, and airport access as assets. The county's economic development director says several groups are working to make it easier for...
linknky.com
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-71/75 NB at US-42 in Florence
This minor dusting of snow is causing quite a traffic headache across the Tri-State. Two people are in the hospital following a crash on I-71/75 NB at US-42 near exit 180 in Florence. The highway was shut down for a short time, but the roadway quickly reopened. Still expect delays.
WIBC.com
Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night
STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash, possible entrapment, on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews respond to report of a crash in the 5400 block of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. A vehicle reportedly is on its side and smoking, with possible entrapment, Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
Preble County chihuahua dethroned as world’s oldest living dog
Bobi, from Portugal, is not only the oldest living dog, but he’s the oldest living dog ever.
