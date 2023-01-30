Read full article on original website
Police apprehend 3 of 7 suspects wanted in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Wednesday that they have three of the seven suspects wanted in the murder of a Fremont man last month. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was shot to death at about 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at a Council Bluffs apartment. Police said that Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, are currently in custody.
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
National Signing Day across 1011 NOW area (10pm Report) Dozens of student-athletes across the area sign NLIs. Supporters, opponents speak on Nebraska Heartbeat Act. A line of people wrapped through the halls for most of the day waiting in line to get inside the Health and Human Services hearing room for a chance to speak for or against making the state’s abortion law more strict.
More suspects in custody in Council Bluffs homicide
(Council Bluffs) -- Three more suspects wanted in a January shooting death in Council Bluffs are behind bars. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail. Two other suspects--19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs--were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha. Both were taken to the Douglas County Jail, and await extradition back to Council Bluffs. All three suspects face 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery in connection with the January 8th shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont.
Omaha Target Store Shooter Killed By Officer Identified.
Omaha Police say 32 year old Joseph Jones was the man who was shot and killed by a police officer inside the Target store near 178th and West Center Road on Tuesday. Police say Jones was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and had 13 loaded magazines of ammunition. OPD says Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela’s four days before the incident.
Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants
(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
14 Year Old Arrested After Theft Of Three Vehicles
Lincoln Police say a teenager has been arrested after three vehicles left running and unlocked to warm up were stolen over the course of an hour Tuesday morning. LPD says all three cases appear to be related. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 2020 Lexus UX was taken around 7:20 a.m....
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
Omaha police release images from fatal altercation, shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images from the fatal altercation and shooting Monday night at a storage facility. At a Dino's storage facility near 53rd and Center streets Monday night, police confronted Steven Docken just after 10:30 p.m. — he was reportedly breaking into a unit where guns were stored.
New Information In Omaha Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
The Omaha Police Department "Officer Involved Investigations Team" is now looking into an exchange of gunfire that left two officers wounded with non-life threatening injuries and a burglary suspect dead. The Department this morning says Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to "Dino’s Storage" at 53rd and Center Streets for a...
Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
A 27-year-old Omaha man received a life sentence Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in February 2021 in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana. Deontae Rush, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree murder of James Shekie, is expected to appeal.
Omaha police identify officers injured in deadly shootout with 38-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. Omaha police identified the two officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a deadly shootout with a 38-year-old man on Monday night, according to authorities. Officer Nicholas Lanning, who has seven years of service, and officer Joshua Moore, who has one...
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
